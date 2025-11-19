IEBC imposes Sh1 million penalty on Aroko, Were for breaching electoral conduct

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) fined Kasipul by-election candidates Boyd Were and Philip Aroko Sh1 million each following deadly clashes that left two people dead and dozens injured.

They were accused of violating the harmonized campaign schedule.

The electoral body said the penalties, which must be paid within 48 hours, are a direct response to the violence that has left the constituency “bleeding.”

The directive was made after a disciplinary hearing.

IEBC accused both Aroko, an Independent candidate, and Were of the ODM party, of disregarding the agreed campaign timetable—an action the commission says contributed to the fatal confrontation between rival groups.

The committee placed responsibility squarely on the shoulders of the two candidates, saying their lack of discipline had inflamed tensions instead of guiding their supporters toward peaceful engagement.

Aroko received a formal warning demanding that he fully respects and complies with the IEBC’s harmonised schedule without any deviation.

A similar stern warning was issued to Were, reminding him that the timetable had been jointly agreed upon by all candidates and must be adhered to without exception.

The commission condemned the chaos that resulted from the violations, noting that disrespect for the campaign schedule had directly escalated into the deadly violence witnessed in Kasipul.

The committee stressed that the by-election must proceed in a peaceful environment, free from intimidation and disruption.

Beyond the fines, the IEBC made it clear that the two candidates are now on their final warning.

The team cautioned that any repeat of the offences would attract more severe penalties, including possible disqualification from the by-election. It warned that no candidate, regardless of political backing, would be exempt from the consequences of breaching electoral rules.

The violent confrontations have raised security concerns in the constituency, with residents and observers calling for stronger enforcement of campaign regulations.

The IEBC urged all political actors to exercise restraint, prioritize peace, and ensure that their supporters refrain from acts that could jeopardize the integrity of the electoral process.

The polls are set for November 27, 2025.