IG Kanja Leads Security Inspection Of Nyayo, Kasarani Ahead Of CHAN

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja led a high-level team from the National Security Council in inspecting Nyayo National Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, ahead of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The inspection focused on key operational areas such as changing rooms, entry and exit points, and stadium perimeters.

The team expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness in terms of security, protocol, and logistics for hosting the continental football event.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo joined the security team during the tour.

To ensure smooth operations, Nairobi motorists have been advised to brace for major traffic disruptions on August 3, when Kenya hosts one of the opening matches.

Nairobi County Traffic Commandant Joseph Chirchir announced that several roads would be closed, including: Aerodrome Road (from Madaraka Roundabout to Nyayo Stadium), Lang’ata Road (from Madaraka Roundabout to Lusaka Roundabout) and Mombasa Road (from Lusaka Roundabout to Bunyala Road)

Motorists from Mombasa Road heading to the CBD have been advised to use Likoni-Enterprise Road near General Motors or the Southern Bypass at Ole Sereni. Drivers using Lang’ata Road should consider Raila Odinga Road or Muhoroni Road via Mbagathi Roundabout.

For those travelling to Thika, Ruiru, or Juja, Limuru and Kiambu Roads are recommended. Matatus headed to Kasarani have been directed to use Ruaraka Baba Dogo Road and Ngomongo Road.

The tournament, which officially kicked off on August 2, is being co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania — a historic first for CHAN. Several teams have already arrived in Kenya for their group-stage fixtures.

Eelier PS Omollo assured the public of a well-coordinated security plan involving the National Police Service, emergency teams, specialized units, and event organizers.

“This collaborative framework is designed to ensure the safety of players, fans, officials and all stakeholders throughout the tournament,” he said.

The CHAN 2024 tournament will run until August 30.