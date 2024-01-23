fbpx
    Iggy Azalea Net Worth

    Iggy Azalea, the accomplished Australian rapper and musician, boasts a remarkable net worth of $15 million. Her breakthrough into the global music scene occurred in 2013 with the sensational success of her single “Work,” a track that catapulted her to international fame. With a track record of over 50 million albums and 22 million singles sold worldwide, Azalea stands as a formidable force in the music industry.

    Early Life

    Born as Amethyst Amelia Kelly on June 7, 1990, in Sydney, Australia, Iggy Azalea’s ascent as a white female rapper from rural Australia set her apart in the world of hip-hop. Growing up humbly in Mullumbimby, New South Wales, Azalea’s passion for rap ignited at the age of 14, inspired by icons like TLC and rapper Left Eye Lopez. Despite being an outsider, her determination led her to the United States at the age of 16, where she pursued her rap ambitions.

    Iggy Azalea Career

    In Los Angeles, California, Iggy Azalea found her footing in the music industry after meeting rapper Jefe “Wine-O” Wine. Despite their subsequent breakup, Wine-O continued to release Azalea’s music under his label. The turning point came in 2011 when her freestyle videos, especially “Pussy” and “Two Times,” went viral on YouTube. This laid the foundation for her mixtapes, “Ignorant Art” and “TrapGold,” paving the way for her historic feature on XXL’s Top 10 Freshman cover in 2012.

    Azalea’s debut studio album, “The New Classic,” marked a significant milestone in her career. Hits like “Work,” “Bounce,” and the chart-topping “Fancy” solidified her position as a rap sensation. The album’s success propelled her to collaborate with artists like Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez. Despite the critical acclaim and commercial success of her first album, her second, “Digital Distortion,” faced mixed reviews.

    Iggy Azalea Awards

    Iggy Azalea’s impact on the music industry is underscored by her numerous accolades. Nominated for 128 awards and winning 39, Azalea’s achievements include four Grammy nominations in 2015 and eight MTV Video Music Award nominations in 2014, winning Best Pop Video for “Fancy.” Her influence extends far beyond her record sales, cementing her as a prominent figure in contemporary rap.

    Personal Life

    Azalea’s personal journey has been marked by high-profile relationships and significant life events. Her engagement to LA Laker Nick Young garnered attention, but a leaked video led to their split in 2016. She later started dating rapper Playboi Carti in 2018, and the couple welcomed a son together. Azalea confirmed her commitment to self-expression by undergoing breast augmentation and a nose job, openly sharing her experiences with Vogue and Seventeen magazine.

    Iggy Azalea net worth is $15 million.

