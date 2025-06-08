Insurance executive disarmed after wife accidentally shot in leg at Nairobi home  

The wife to an insurance executive is admitted in hospital in Nairobi after she was shot and seriously wounded in the leg in an accidental shooting.

The woman aged 50 is a wife to an executive of an insurance brokerage firm in Nairobi.

The man is a licensed gun holder.

According to police, the accident happened Sunday June 8 morning at their house at Riara Apartment off Ngong Road.

The man told police he had arrived home and called his wife to help carrying three bags to the house.

One of the bags had a Beretta pistol loaded with 15 bullets.

The woman carried the bags oblivious of the contents and placed them on the floor at the parking lot.

Police said she may have placed the bags with force triggering a discharge from the pistol.

The man said while at the parking lot, he heard a gunshot and knew something was wrong.

He disembarked from the car and found the woman bleeding from the right leg.

He rushed her to hospital where she was admitted in stable condition.

Police said the weapon, which was in one of bags accidentally discharged after the woman placed the bag on the ground.

The bullet hit a wall and ricocheted hitting her on the leg.

Police established the weapon’s safety catch was open, which triggered the shooting.

The bag was torn at that moment.

Police visited the hospital and the scene of the shooting as part of the probe into the incident.

The team later disarmed the man of the weapon saying it was an exhibit in the probe.

A team of detectives is waiting for the woman to recover before they record her statement as part of the probe into the shooting.

Incidents where licensed firearm holders misuse their weapons are under probe, police said.

There are more than 15,000 licensed firearms holders in the country.