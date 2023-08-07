International Scout Jamboree Evacuated In S Korea Due To Typhoon Threat

An international event in South Korea, the World Scout Jamboree, is in crisis as thousands of scouts are being evacuated from the campsite due to an incoming typhoon.

Several countries, including the UK, had already left the event, citing extreme temperatures and unsanitary conditions at the site.

The British scouts, the largest group in attendance, had to be transferred to hotels in Seoul after falling ill from the scorching 35°C (95°F) heat.

The World Scout Jamboree, attended by over 40,000 young people from 155 countries, has faced multiple challenges since its start.

The intense heat caused hundreds of scouts, including those from the UK, to suffer from heat exhaustion, making the campsite a health risk.

Matt Hyde, the UK Scouts chief executive, expressed his disappointment with the organisers, stating that the relocation would cost the UK Scout Association well over £1 million from its reserves. The setback in funding will impact their future plans and activities.

The situation worsened as Typhoon Khanun approached, prompting the South Korean government to advise organisers to close the event for safety reasons.

The evacuation of the scouts will begin on Tuesday morning, moving them away from the typhoon’s path to areas where they will be out of harm’s way.

Scout officials are now working to find alternative venues and accommodations in and around Seoul to continue the event safely.

Climate change has intensified heatwaves and storms globally, leading to more frequent and severe weather events.

The impact of climate change on storm frequency remains uncertain, but increased sea surface temperatures are likely to contribute to stronger storms and extreme rainfall.

Scouts from various countries have shared their grievances, recounting poor sanitation, lack of food, insufficient medical services, and lack of shade at the campsite.

The UK Scouts raised concerns before and during the event, but improvements were slow to materialise.

The planning of the event may have been affected by the Covid pandemic, and it is now crucial for an independent review to assess the organisation’s shortcomings.

