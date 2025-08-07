IPOA probe claims by Eastleigh businessman police tortured him over Sh10,000 bribe demand

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) investigators Thursday questioned s businessman in Eastleigh, Nairobi to gather evidence on his claims of torture by two police officers for failure to give them Sh10,000 bribe.

Ahmed Abdi Hassan claims he was assaulted and seriously wounded by two police officers – constables Liban and Osman after failing to bribe them on July 26, 2025 prompting him to write to the IPOA on August 4.

Ahmed claims he was picked up from his shop after declining to give the cash to the police officers who had summoned him to his business – a barber and entertainment shop – a play station.

The businessman has reported the officers for physical and mental torture, threatening to kill, abuse of power and illegal detention. The incident was captured by CCTV and the officers involved are clearly identified in the video committing the offences during the incident and the footage has been kept as evidence.

According to the footage captured, the officers arrived at his shop at around 8pm in company of their female colleague in a Nissan Wingroad white in colour.

In his letter to the IPOA Ahmed says one of the officers went into the shop while armed with a gun and a rungu in the company of the other cop only identified as Kagwiria and proceeded to demand for the cash.

Ahmed’s lawyer Amutallah Robert who has petitioned the IPOA to intervene says the officers wanted the money from Ahmed to allow him operate the business “which the complainant (Ahmed) refused to heed to their demand as these threats and extortion started late last year when he started the business”.

“After declining their extortion demands, PC Liban dragged (Ahmed) to their car in full glare of the public leaving his business unattended and once inside PC Liban physically assaulted him with blows and kicks injuring his right leg which has a metal implant, and his right eye, right upper arm and chest and proceeded to blindfold him with a piece of clothing and bundled him into the boot of the white Nissan Wingroad KDH 549G,” the letter reads in part.

“This egregious act happened in the presence of Eastleigh North police station commander who he says aided and abetted gross injustice afflicted upon the complainant (Ahmed) by the officers who are no longer working in this jurisdiction and current deployment remains unknown.”

The officers had by then been transferred out of Nairobi and part of the IPOA’s investigations is what they were doing in Nairobi.

PC Liban had been transferred from Mathare police station to Tarmbaj police station in Wanjir and PC Osman had been transferred from Eastleigh police station to Maai Mahiu police station in Nakuru County.

Members of the public raised an alarm because the identity of the persons was not known and called the emergency control room to avert an abduction and it was established after an inquiry that the two had been moved out of Nairobi following complaints against them.

“Following the public outcry, the two police officers took the complainant (Ahmed) to the Eastleigh North police station and demanded he heeds to their demands or they would fix him with trumped up charges,” the letter states.

“The complainant was booked at the station under false and malicious allegations that the assaulted the said PC Liban in a ploy to silence into submission and cover up the physical beatings and extortion occasioned upon him and was later committed to a police cash bail of Sh10,000 on the evening of the following day.”

The cops under investigation have allegedly been threatening Ahmed, his family and friends with consequences including sending a gang armed with knives to kill them.

The IPOA officers said they will summon the accused persons for questioning.

We could not get their comments as they did not respond to calls and texts.