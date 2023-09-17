Irish Grinstead Of 702, Known For Hit ‘Where My Girls At,’ Passes Away At 43

Irish Grinstead, a prominent member of the acclaimed girl group 702, renowned for their hit song “Where My Girls At,” has tragically passed away at the age of 43.

The heartbreaking news was shared by her sister and fellow group member, Lemisha Grinstead, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening. She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family,” Lemisha Grinstead said.

While the specific cause of her passing was not disclosed, it is worth noting that the group had previously announced in December that Irish would be taking a “medical leave of absence due to serious medical issues.”

702, consisting of the Grinstead sisters and Kameelah Williams, derived their name from their hometown area code in Las Vegas. They made their debut in 1996 with the album “No Doubt,” featuring popular singles like “Steelo,” which also served as the theme song for Nickelodeon’s TV series “Cousin Skeeter.” Three years later, they released their second album, “702,” featuring the chart-topping hit “Where My Girls At.”

With Cree La’More temporarily stepping in for Williams, they released the single “Pootie Tangin'” for the soundtrack of the Chris Rock film “Pootie Tang.” Williams later rejoined the group, and they released another album titled “Star,” which featured the single “I Still Love You.”

In 2006, 702 went on an 11-year hiatus. In 2021, the Grinstead sisters made a return to the spotlight, appearing in the reality series “BET Presents: The Encore,” where they collaborated with other former girl-group members in an attempt to create a supergroup and produce an album within 30 days.

Throughout their career, 702 garnered acclaim, earning nominations for an American Music Award, a BET Award, and multiple Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, including a victory for the best R&B/soul album of the year by a group, band, or duo for “No Doubt.” Irish Grinstead’s contributions to the music industry will be remembered and cherished by fans worldwide.

