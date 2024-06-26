Isabella Calthorpe Siblings: A Closer Look at the Actress’ Family Tree

Isabella Calthorpe is an English socialite, actress and model.

She comes from a prominent family, being the daughter of property developer John Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe and Lady Mary-Gaye Curzon.

Calthorpe studied at the University of Edinburgh and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

She has appeared in films such as Stage Beauty and How to Lose Friends & Alienate People and TV series like The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, Harley Street and Trinity.

Calthorpe was reportedly the object of a crush by Prince William in 2004, which allegedly contributed to a temporary split between William and Kate Middleton at the time.

Siblings

Calthorpe has two full siblings and four half-siblings.

Her elder sister is Georgiana Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, an artist, and her younger brother is Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe.

Calthorpe also has two half-siblings from her father’s second marriage, including actress Gabriella Calthorpe.

From her mother’s first marriage, she has one half-sibling, and from her mother’s third marriage, she has another half-sibling, the actress Cressida Bonas.

Also Read: Eric Nam Siblings: Get to Know Brian and Eddie Nam

Career

Calthorpe comes from a wealthy and aristocratic family, being the daughter of John Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe and Lady Mary-Gaye Curzon.

After attending the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art from 2003 to 2005, she became a stage actress.

Calthorpe has appeared in films such as Stage Beauty, How to Lose Friends & Alienate People and the TV series Harley Street and Trinity.

In addition to her acting work, she has also modeled and been featured in the society pages of magazines like Tatler, Harper’s Bazaar, and Hello!.

Calthorpe was reportedly the object of a crush by Prince William in the early 2000s, though she turned down his advances.

Personal life

Sam Branson, the son of Virgin tycoon Sir Richard Branson, married Calthorpe in 2013 at Sir Richard’s private game reserve of Ulusaba in South Africa.

The wedding was attended by 140 guests, including royalty such as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as celebrities like singer Natalie Imbruglia and physicist Brian Cox.

Calthorpe was reportedly the object of a crush by Prince William in the early 2000s, though she turned down his advances.

Her sister Cressida Bonas is also romantically involved with Prince Harry.

The wedding was described as a “romantic and emotional ceremony” that took place over five days of African-themed celebrations at the Ulusaba reserve.

The couple share a passion for nature and wildlife.