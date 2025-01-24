Jack Draper Siblings: Get to Know Ben Draper

Jack Draper, born December 22, 2001, in Sutton, London, is a British professional tennis player currently ranked 15th in the world.

He turned pro in 2018 and has won two ATP titles, including reaching the semi-finals at the 2024 US Open.

Draper is notable for his left-handed play and stands 6’4″ tall.

Despite a successful 2024 season, he faced challenges due to a hip injury that affected his preparation for the 2025 Australian Open, where he retired in the fourth round against Carlos Alcaraz.

Siblings

Draper has one sibling, a brother named Ben Draper.

Ben was also a talented tennis player and received a scholarship to play at the University of California, Berkeley.

He is currently pursuing a Master’s degree at Wake Forest University.

Early career

Draper began playing tennis at a young age at the Sutton Tennis and Squash Club in London.

His formative years included rigorous training and participation in junior tournaments, where he honed his skills and developed a competitive spirit.

Draper gained significant attention in 2018 when he reached the final of the Wimbledon Junior Championships.

Although he finished as the runner-up, this performance showcased his potential on an international stage and marked him as a rising star in junior tennis.

Throughout his junior career, he competed in various International Tennis Federation (ITF) events, achieving several victories that helped improve his ranking.

Professional career

In 2018, Draper officially turned professional and began competing on the ITF circuit and ATP Challenger Tour.

He gradually built his experience and ranking, making strides that would set the foundation for his future success.

By 2021, Draper began to make a name for himself by winning matches against higher-ranked players.

A notable victory over Jannik Sinner at the 2021 ATP Challenger event marked him as a player to watch.

In 2022, Draper secured his first ATP Challenger title, further solidifying his status as an emerging talent.

The year 2024 proved to be a breakthrough for him, as he won two ATP titles and reached the semi-finals of the US Open.

Despite his success, Draper faced challenges due to injuries.

A hip injury affected his preparation for the 2025 Australian Open, where he had to retire during a match against Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.

Draper is known for his powerful left-handed serve and aggressive baseline play.

His height of 6’4″ gives him an advantage in serving and reaching high balls, while his athleticism allows him to cover the court effectively.

As of early 2025, Draper is viewed as one of the promising talents on the ATP Tour.

With continued development and recovery from injuries, he has the potential to rise even higher in the rankings and achieve greater success in Grand Slam tournaments.

Accolades

Draper won two ATP titles, first at the Boss Open in Stuttgart and then at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, making him the fourth British player to triumph at the latter tournament.

He also reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at the 2024 US Open, where he faced world No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

His accomplishments earned him a career-high ATP ranking of No. 15, and he was nominated for the ATP’s Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Additionally, Draper became the youngest British No. 1 since Andy Murray on June 17, 2024.