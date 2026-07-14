Jacopo Sardo Siblings: All About Mattia Sardo

Jacopo Sardo is an Italian professional footballer born on March 8, 2005, in Rome, Italy.

Standing at 1.86 meters tall, he plays primarily as a central midfielder.

He currently features for Milan Futuro, the reserve team of Serie A club AC Milan, in Serie D.

Sardo has progressed through several notable Italian youth academies and has represented Italy at the U20 international level.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jacopo has a twin brother named Mattia Sardo, who is also an Italian professional football player.

Born on March 8, 2005, the twins grew up playing together in the youth system at Ostiamare.

While Jacopo plays as a central midfielder for AC Milan Futuro in Serie D, Mattia plays as a left winger for Serie D club Atletico Ascoli.

Career

Sardo began his youth career with the AS Roma academy in 2014, staying until 2019.

He then spent a season at Totti Soccer School before moving to Ostiamare for two years.

Also Read: Auston Trusty Siblings: A Look at the Soccer Player’s Family Tree

In 2022, he joined the Lazio youth sector, where he continued to develop his skills as a midfielder.

His senior career took an international turn in 2024 when he moved to German 3. Liga side 1. FC Saarbrücken.

There, he made his professional debut in the Saarland Cup, notably scoring twice in one match.

Though he had limited league appearances, his cup performances highlighted his goal-scoring threat from midfield.

In 2025, Sardo returned to Italy by signing with AC Monza.

After a short period with the club, which was competing in Serie B, he transferred to AC Milan in January 2026 to join their Milan Futuro project.

He quickly made his debut for the reserve side and has since accumulated appearances and goals in Serie D, showing strong contributions in the heart of midfield.

He has also been called up to the first team, appearing on the bench for a Serie A fixture.

Accolades

As a young player still early in his professional journey, Sardo’s accolades are primarily tied to his youth and reserve team performances.

He has earned recognition through his call-ups to the Italy U20 national team, participating in competitive fixtures and training camps aimed at preparing for major tournaments.

His standout moments include impressive cup performances with Saarbrücken and consistent displays with Milan Futuro, where he has scored multiple goals in the 2025-26 season.