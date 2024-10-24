Jameis Winston designated Browns’ starter; head coach Kevin Stefanski relinquishes play-calling duties

Jameis Winston will play alongside the Cleveland Browns‘ starters in Week 8.

On Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski informed media that Winston would start Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who threw 24 passes in last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, is still dealing with a finger issue. Stefanski stated that he wanted to monitor Thompson-Robinson’s recovery before anointing him Winston’s backup on Sunday.

Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles tendon during a scramble in the game against the Bengals. The three-time Pro Bowler is slated to have surgery later this week. He is expected to require several months of rehabilitation before he can completely resume football activity.

The quarterback position isn’t the only thing that will change when the Browns face the Ravens on October 27. Stefanski is passing over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Stefanski relinquishing offensive play-calling is more surprising than Winston taking over as starting quarterback. However, with the Browns in free fall and their offence in need of a spark after failing to score 20 points in a game this season, the switch to Dorsey makes sense.

“I’m always looking for ways to improve, and the truth is that we need to be better on offence. And coach Dorsey is someone I rely highly on, and I simply believe this is the best decision for the club,” Stefanski said.

Dorsey, who formerly played quarterback for the Browns, is in his first season with Stefanski’s staff. He was fired as the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator in the middle of the season.

Winston agreed to a one-year, $8.7 million contract with the Browns in March, after the team went through five quarterbacks last season. He was selected first overall in the 2015 NFL Draft and has made 80 starts in his ten-year career.

The Browns signed quarterback Bailey Zappe from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad on Tuesday. Zappe had eight starts in two seasons with the New England Patriots, who released him this summer.