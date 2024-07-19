Jensen Ackles Siblings: Get to Know Joshua and Mackenzie Ackles

Jensen Ackles is an American actor and musician born on March 1, 1978, in Dallas, Texas.

He is best known for his role as Dean Winchester in the long-running TV series Supernatural and for his appearances in various other TV shows and films.

Ackles has also had notable roles in Days of Our Lives, Dark Angel, Smallville, The Boys, and My Bloody Valentine 3D.

He has received several nominations and awards for his performances, including a Saturn Award for Best Guest-Starring Performance in a Streaming Series for The Boys and a win for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Drama Series at the Astra TV Awards.

Siblings

Jensen has two siblings, an older brother named Joshua and a younger sister named Mackenzie.

Joshua is an actor and producer known for his roles in Devour and Supernatural.

Joshua has largely stayed out of the limelight compared to his brother Jensen.

Mackenzie is an actress and the youngest sibling of Jensen.

He has appeared as an extra in Supernatural and has kept a relatively low profile in the entertainment industry compared to her brother.

Career

Ackles is best known for his long-running role as Dean Winchester on the hit TV series Supernatural, which aired from 2005 to 2020.

This was his breakout role and the one that cemented his status as a leading man in television.

Prior to Supernatural, Ackles had several other notable television roles.

He played the role of Eric Brady on the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives from 1997 to 2000.

Ackles’ performance earned him three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series.

He portrayed the dual roles of serial killer Ben/X5-493 and his clone Alec/X5-494 on the sci-fi series Dark Angel, created by James Cameron, from 2000 to 2002.

Ackles had a guest-starring role as Jen Lindley’s love interest, CJ, on Dawson’s Creek in 2003.

Also Read: Golshifteh Farahani Siblings: Get to Know Azarakhsh and Shaghayegh Farahani

He played the role of assistant football coach Jason Teague on the Superman-inspired series Smallville from 2004 to 2005.

In addition to his television work, Ackles has also appeared in several films.

He starred alongside his real-life father, actor Alan Ackles, in the supernatural horror film Devour in 2005.

Ackles took on the lead role in the slasher film remake My Bloody Valentine 3D in 2009.

Beyond acting, he has also shown his musical talents.

Ackles has contributed vocals and lyrics to albums by his friend Steve Carlson and has recorded several cover songs with his friend Jason Manns.

Awards and accolades

Ackles has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his acting career.

He has won 8 awards and received 19 nominations.

Ackles won a Soap Opera Digest Award in 1998 for Outstanding Male Newcomer for his role on Days of Our Lives.

He has also received three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for his work on Days of Our Lives in 1998, 1999 and 2000.

In addition to these early awards, Ackles has won a People’s Choice Award in 2016 for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor for his role as Dean Winchester on Supernatural.

He was also nominated for the award in 2015 and 2017.

Ackles won a Teen Choice Award in 2015 for Choice TV: Chemistry (shared with Misha Collins) for Supernatural.

He was also nominated for the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actor: Fantasy/Sci-Fi in 2012, 2013 and 2017.

More recently, Ackles won the Critics Choice Super Award for Best Actor in a Horror Series for his work on Supernatural in 2021.

In 2024, he won the Astra TV Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Drama Series for his role as Soldier Boy in The Boys.