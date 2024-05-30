Jermaine Dupri, an American songwriter, rapper, and record producer, has a net worth of $2.5 million. In the 1990s, Dupri was one of the most successful producers in music, working with notable artists such as Kris Kross, Jay-Z, Da Brat, and Mariah Carey. At the peak of his career, his personal fortune was estimated to be $60 million, and his music catalog was valued at a minimum of $20 million. However, various financial challenges have significantly impacted his wealth over the years.

Jermaine Dupri Net Worth $2.5 Million Date of Birth Sep 23, 1972 Place of Birth Asheville Nationality American Profession Songwriter, Musician, Rapper, Actor, Record Producer

Jermaine Dupri’s Financial Problems

Despite having a net worth of $60 million in 2006 and earning $11 million in 2008, Dupri encountered financial difficulties. In 2008, he was penalized for $183,000 in unpaid taxes and owed an estimated $2.5 million for the years 2003 to 2005. By 2012, he had to pay $493,818.75 in taxes on an original bill of $254,782.64 due to accrued interest from a failure to file a 2007 tax return.

In 2013, SunTrust Bank sued Dupri for defaulting on a $5 million loan, for which he had used the copyrights of his So So Def music catalog as collateral. This led to him selling his recording studio and parts of his music catalog, including works from Da Brat, Bow Wow, Kris Kross, and Xscape, to settle the debt. He countersued the bank, claiming his studio and music catalog were worth $2.5 million and $20 million respectively. However, in June 2015, a judge ruled in favor of SunTrust Bank, and Dupri was ordered to pay a total of $2,045,739.90, including interest.

In 2018, Dupri faced a lien for $575,000 in unpaid taxes from the Georgia Department of Revenue for the years 2012, 2014, and 2015.

Real Estate Foreclosures

In 2011, foreclosure proceedings began on Dupri’s mansion in northwest Atlanta. After a brief delay, the foreclosure resumed in 2012, and the mansion was eventually sold at auction. In December 2012, his home in the Mount Paran neighborhood of Atlanta was also listed for foreclosure, and it appears he lost this property in 2014.

Early Life

Jermaine Dupri Mauldin was born on September 23, 1972, in Asheville, North Carolina. His father, Michael, was a Columbia Records executive. Dupri’s career started early when he danced on stage with Diana Ross during a 1982 show in Atlanta organized by his father. By the age of 12, he was dancing with the hip hop group Whodini and appeared in the video for their hit “Freaks Come Out at Night.” During his teenage years, he began producing young artists in Atlanta and danced for Run DMC and Grandmaster Flash.

Jermaine Dupri Career

In 1990, at 18, Dupri produced a record for the female rap trio Silk Tymes Leather. His first major success came with the discovery of the teen rap duo Kris Kross, whose debut album “Totally Krossed Out” featured hit singles “Jump” and “Warm It Up,” both produced and written by Dupri. He founded his own record label, So So Def, in 1993, signing and producing acts like Xscape and Da Brat. So So Def earned 20 gold and platinum records.

Also Read: Jeff Kinney Net Worth

In 1995, Dupri worked with Mariah Carey on her hit single “Always Be My Baby” and produced for artists like Lil’ Kim, Usher, Monica, Destiny’s Child, and Jay-Z. In the early 2000s, he collaborated with Usher and Mariah Carey again on successful projects, including Carey’s “The Emancipation of Mimi.”

Dupri’s memoir, “Young, Rich, and Dangerous: The Making of a Music Mogul,” was published in 2007. In 2015, he worked with Queen Latifah on the reality TV show “The Rap Game,” which premiered on Lifetime in 2016. In 2018, Dupri was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and featured in an exhibit at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

Personal Life

Dupri dated singer Janet Jackson from 2002 to 2009. He has a daughter, Shaniah Mauldin, with Pam Sweat, and another daughter, Jalynn, with Sarai Jones. In 2011, a court ordered Dupri to pay $2,500 per month in child support and an additional $7,500 to Jones.

Dupri is a vegan and has appeared in a PETA ad encouraging fans to “Feel the beets. Lose the meats.”

Jermaine Dupri’s Net Worth

Jermaine Dupri net worth is $2.5 million.