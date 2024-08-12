Jill Zarin, an American real estate agent, entrepreneur, and reality television personality, has built an impressive net worth of $50 million. Zarin gained widespread recognition from her time on the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of New York City, where she starred from 2008 to 2011. Beyond reality TV, Jill has cultivated a diverse career that includes successful business ventures and philanthropic efforts.

Jill Zarin Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth November 30, 1963 Place of Birth Woodmere, Long Island, New York Nationality American Profession Real Estate Agent, Entrepreneur, Reality Television Personality

Early Life

Jill Susan Kamen was born on November 30, 1963, in Woodmere, Long Island, New York. She grew up in a close-knit family with her mother, Gloria, father, Sol, and sister, Lisa. Jill attended Lawrence High School and later pursued her education at the Simmons College School of Retail Management. After graduating, she began her career at Filene’s as an assistant buyer and quickly climbed the ranks to become the National Sales Manager at Jockey Hosiery.

Jill Zarin Career

Jill Zarin’s career took a significant turn after she married Bobby Zarin in 2000. She started consulting for Zarin Fabrics, a Manhattan-based business founded by Bobby’s father in 1936. In 2008, Jill became a household name after joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City. She was a mainstay on the show for its first four seasons, making a lasting impact with her vibrant personality and strong opinions. Despite being fired from the show in 2011, Zarin has made several guest appearances over the years, remaining a familiar face to fans.

Jill’s entrepreneurial spirit led her to launch several successful ventures, including Jill Zarin Bedding, Jill Zarin Jewelry, Jill Zarin Rugs, and Skweez Couture Shapewear and Hosiery. She also co-founded a company, Jill & Ally, with her daughter Allyson. The brand offers apparel and accessories, including face masks, with a charitable component that donates a mask to healthcare and essential workers for every one sold.

In 2020, Jill expanded her business portfolio by launching Jill & Ally Home with her daughter. Their initial project, manifestation candles, was well-received, and the brand quickly grew to include a full line of home products, primarily rugs, under the Jill Zarin Home label. Her products are now available in thousands of stores nationwide.

Personal Life

Jill married her first husband, Steven Shapiro, in 1987, and the couple had a daughter, Allyson, before divorcing. In 2000, she married Bobby Zarin, becoming a stepmother to his children from a previous marriage: Jonathan, David, and Jennifer. Both Allyson and Jonathan suffer from arthritis, which inspired Jill to establish the charitable organization Creaky Joints in 2009.

Bobby Zarin was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009. Despite undergoing various treatments, including thyroid gland removal and radioactive iodine therapy, the cancer eventually spread. In 2016, Bobby was diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent Gamma Knife Radiosurgery. Tragically, Bobby passed away from thyroid cancer on January 13, 2018. During his final months, Jill knitted a blanket for Bobby, which she draped over his casket at the funeral—a poignant symbol of their deep bond.

In December 2018, Jill revealed on Instagram that she had begun a new relationship with Gary Brody, the owner and president of the men’s clothing company Marcraft Apparel Group.

Throughout her life, Jill has been open about her beauty regimen, including her preference for liquid facelift procedures over traditional plastic surgery. She credits these procedures, along with a little Botox, for maintaining her youthful appearance.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jill launched Noshes for Nurses, a charitable initiative to provide meals for healthcare workers in New York and Boca Raton. The program raised over $70,000 and distributed more than 200,000 meals to hospital staff, as well as fire and police department personnel.

Real Estate

Real estate has also played a significant role in Jill Zarin’s financial success. At the time of Bobby’s death, the couple owned a 2,000-square-foot apartment on the Upper East Side, which Jill sold for $3.25 million in June 2019. The Zarins previously owned a 7,300-square-foot home in Sag Harbor, which they sold for $2.85 million in 2007, and a home in Southampton affectionately named “Camp Zarin.” In May 2018, Jill listed the Southampton home for rent, asking $260,000 for the summer or $110,000 for July and $125,000 for August through Labor Day.

In 2022, Jill made headlines with the purchase of a $3.5 million home in Boca Raton, Florida. She later revealed that the property required extensive renovations, with an estimated $2 million in repairs.

Jill Zarin Net Worth

Jill Zarin net worth is $50 million.