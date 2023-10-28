Joe Biden And Xi Jinping To Meet Next Month

US President Joe Biden is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next month following a visit by China’s top diplomat to the White House. While the White House would not confirm the Biden-Xi meeting, a readout of Friday’s meeting between China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the two sides were “working together towards a meeting”.

The two leaders will probably meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco in November, an event that brings together world and business leaders.

Xi and Biden have not met since attending the G20 summit in Bali last year.

The Wang and Sullivan talks formed part of a three-day visit to Washington, DC, that saw the foreign minister meet Biden as well as top US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing did not immediately confirm the trip but said there were discussions of the two countries’ often-acrimonious relationship.

Also Read: Why Chinese Foreign Minister Is Visiting US

Wang told Biden that China was committed to improving and stabilising its relationship with the US through the three principles of “mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation”, according to Chinese state media. He made similar remarks when he met Blinken on Thursday, according to Xinhua.

Geopolitical Topics on the Table

The two sides also had much to discuss geopolitically, including the Israel-Hamas war, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the presidential election in Taiwan early next year.

China has said it is neutral in the Ukraine war but has been accused of propping up Russia’s economy in the face of heavy Western sanctions.

In the Middle East, observers hope Beijing could play a more conciliatory role due to its strong ties with Israel and Arab states. The US is arming both Israel and Ukraine, but it has also historically tried to broker peace deals between Palestine and Israel. Both countries now find themselves in a position to possibly work together to help de-escalate the situation in Gaza, where Israel has threatened to launch a ground invasion.

The point was raised during Biden and Wang’s meeting, where the president “underscored that the United States and China must work together to address global challenges”, according to a White House statement.

Hopes for Improved Bilateral Relations

The US has signaled interest in improving bilateral relations, saying in the past that both sides need “guardrails” to ensure disagreements do not escalate into a military skirmish.

Bilateral relations deteriorated during the administration of US President Donald Trump, who launched a trade war with China. They have remained strained since Biden took office in January 2021 over issues from Hong Kong and Taiwan to alleged spy balloons and semiconductor sanctions.

A meeting between Xi and Blinken in Beijing in June and another between Xi and US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier this month may be a sign things are moving in the right direction.

Regional Tensions and Taiwan

As Washington and Beijing potentially work together in the Middle East, they remain at odds over Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy claimed by China’s Communist Party as part of its own territory. The island of 23 million people will hold elections in early January, an event that typically draws an angry response from Beijing.

Beijing has historically tried to influence the results through a range of tactics from online misinformation campaigns to staging military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, an overt reminder that it has not ruled out trying to take the island by force. Beijing also staged two rounds of exercises over the past 14 months following a visit by then-House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August 2022 and an unofficial trip by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to the US in April.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...