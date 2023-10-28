Over 200,000 Children Sexually Abused by Catholic Clergy In Spain

A comprehensive investigation by Spain’s ombudsman has unveiled a harrowing estimate of more than 200,000 children who have endured sexual abuse at the hands of the country’s Catholic clergy.

The findings emerged from an unprecedented public inquiry, highlighting the “devastating impact” on the victims and censuring the Church for its failure to act and its efforts to cover up or deny the extent of the abuse.

Angel Gabilondo, the ombudsman, strongly criticized the Church, emphasizing how silence enabled these horrors to persist.

He revealed that the 700-page report, commissioned by Spain’s Congress in the previous year, is based on a survey involving 800,000 members of the public.

The inquiry disclosed that 0.6% of Spain’s adult population, equivalent to approximately 39 million individuals, reported experiencing childhood sexual abuse at the hands of Catholic clergy.

When accounting for alleged abuse by lay individuals in institutions overseen by the Church, the percentage rose to 1.13%, affecting more than 400,000 people. Mr. Gabilondo urged caution in interpreting these numbers.

In addition to these statistics, the report included statements from over 487 survivors who detailed the profound emotional toll inflicted by their abuse.

Many have suffered to the point of suicide, and countless others have been unable to rebuild their lives.

Angel Gabilondo stressed the urgency of addressing this long-standing suffering, which has remained hidden under an unjust veil of silence.

He proposed the establishment of a state fund to provide compensation to victims of abuse.

This official investigation into child sexual abuse within Spain’s Catholic Church followed an extensive inquiry by El Pais newspaper that began in 2018 and uncovered a database of over 1,000 alleged cases of abuse.

The report based on these findings was published in 2021.

While acknowledging some level of cooperation from the Church, Mr. Gabilondo noted its lack of genuine interest in assisting with the inquiry and the antagonistic stance of certain bishops in some dioceses.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described the report’s revelations as a “milestone” in the country’s democracy.

“We are a better country because a reality that everyone knew about for many years, but nobody talked about, at least not in the terms that we are doing so today, has been made known,” he added.

