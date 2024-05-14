Man Killed in Fire Incident After Gas Cylinder Explosion in Ruaraka  

A middle-aged man was Monday evening killed in a fire incident in his apartment in Ruaraka area, Nairobi.

The deceased was identified as Paul Njiru. He was cooking in his house using a gas cylinder when it suddenly exploded causing the fire on the fourth floor of the apartment.

Locals tried to contain the fire in vain.

The man who was alone in the house was burnt to death, police said.

The rescuers broke into the house after the fire had been contained and found the man burnt beyond recognition.

Police said they are investigating the incident. The body of the victim was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Such incidents involving gas cylinders have been on the rise amid calls on authorities to check on the standards of the gadgets being produced for the market.

Police statistics show up to three cases are reported monthly which they deem alarming and want action to address the trend.

Officials from the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority say they are investigating the incidents.

Meanwhile, a 34 year old man was found dead after a suspected suicide incident in Ganze, Kilifi.

The body of Hance Baraka Yaa, 34 was found hanging from the roof with a rope tied around his neck inside his house.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy. Cases of suicide have been on the rise in the past months and most of them are linked to trauma in society.