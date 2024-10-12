Jordan Clarkson Siblings: Getting to Know Bear Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson is a Filipino-American professional basketball player for the Utah Jazz in the NBA.

He played college basketball at Tulsa and Missouri, earning second-team All-SEC honors.

Drafted 46th overall by the Washington Wizards in 2014, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Clarkson won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021 and is known for his scoring ability and leadership role within the Jazz as they rebuild their roster.

Siblings

Jordan has one brother, Bear Clarkson, who has been a supportive figure in his life.

The siblings share a close bond, often expressing their pride in each other’s achievements.

One notable anecdote involves their parents giving them Paddington Bear stuffed toys, which became a cherished part of their childhood.

College career

Clarkson began his collegiate journey at the University of Tulsa, where he played for the Golden Hurricane.

During his freshman season in 2011-2012, he averaged 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

In his sophomore year, Clarkson significantly improved his performance, averaging 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

His strong showing at Tulsa laid a solid foundation for his future in basketball.

After two seasons at Tulsa, Clarkson transferred to the University of Missouri to compete in the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

In his only season with the Tigers in 2013-2014, he made a substantial impact, averaging 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

His performance earned him second-team All-SEC honors and showcased his ability to compete at a higher level.

NBA career

After declaring for the NBA Draft, Clarkson was selected 46th overall by the Washington Wizards but was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers shortly after.

He made an immediate impact in his rookie season, averaging 11.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

His impressive performance earned him a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

During his time with the Lakers, Clarkson became known for his scoring ability and versatility as a guard, often serving as one of the team’s leading scorers.

In February 2018, Clarkson was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a deal that sent him to a team contending for an NBA championship.

He played a key role off the bench during the Cavaliers’ playoff run that year, contributing valuable scoring and energy as they reached the NBA Finals.

In December 2019, Clarkson was traded to the Utah Jazz.

His time with the Jazz has been marked by continued success; he quickly established himself as a vital sixth man for the team.

In 2021, he won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, recognizing his exceptional performance off the bench—averaging around 18 points per game during that season.

Clarkson’s playing style is characterized by his scoring ability, quickness, and skill in creating shots for himself and others.

He has become known for his fearless approach to scoring and has developed into one of the premier bench players in the league.

Accolades

Clarkson has received several notable accolades throughout his basketball career.

He won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021, a recognition that highlighted his exceptional performance during the season, where he averaged 18.4 points and contributed significantly to the Utah Jazz’s success.

In college, Clarkson was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team in 2012 while at Tulsa and later earned All-SEC Second Team honors in 2014 during his time at Missouri.

He also made the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2015, underscoring his immediate impact in the league.

Beyond these awards, Clarkson has participated in various NBA All-Star Weekend events, including the Rising Stars Challenge in 2016 and winning the Skills Challenge in 2023.

His consistent performance has also earned him multiple Player of the Week honors throughout his career, further establishing him as a key player in the league.