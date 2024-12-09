Jordan Miller Siblings: All About Jeffery Jr., Justyn and Jovon

Jordan Tyler Miller is an American professional basketball player currently playing as a guard for the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-way contract with the San Diego Clippers in the NBA G League.

He played college basketball at George Mason and Miami, where he excelled, notably achieving a perfect shooting game in the NCAA tournament.

Miller was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft and has shown promising stats in his early professional career, averaging 20.0 points per game in the current season.

Siblings

Jordan has three older brothers, namely Jeffery Jr., Justyn, and Jovon, the latter of whom played basketball at Ferrum College.

However, not much is known about them, their personal lives or career compared to their famous brother.

College career

Miller began his college basketball journey at George Mason University, where he played from 2018 to 2021.

In his freshman year, he made an immediate impact, averaging 10.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

His versatility as both a guard and forward allowed him to contribute in various ways on the court.

During his sophomore year, Miller continued to develop his skills, increasing his scoring average and becoming a key player for the team.

In his junior year, Miller’s performance earned him recognition as he was named Third Team All-Atlantic 10.

He averaged 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, solidifying his role as a leader on the team.

After two successful years at George Mason, he transferred to the University of Miami for his senior season, seeking a higher level of competition.

At Miami, Miller had a breakout season in 2022, averaging 15.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Also Read: Terance Mann Siblings: Get to Know Martin Mann

His ability to shoot efficiently from the field and contribute defensively helped Miami reach the NCAA Tournament.

He gained national attention during the tournament, particularly for his outstanding performance against top teams, including a perfect shooting game in one of the rounds that highlighted his scoring efficiency under pressure.

NBA career

Miller’s transition to the NBA began when he was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

His selection was seen as a testament to his potential and skill set developed during college.

He signed a two-way contract with the Clippers, allowing him to split time between the NBA team and their G League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers.

In the early part of the 2023-2024 NBA season, Miller has shown promise as a scorer and playmaker.

He has averaged around 20 points per game in G League play, showcasing his ability to adapt to professional basketball.

Accolades

Miller has received several accolades throughout his basketball career.

While at George Mason University, he was named Third Team All-Atlantic 10 during his junior year (2020-2021) and was selected for the DC Paradise Jam All-Tournament Team.

In his sophomore year (2019-2020), he earned a spot on the Cayman Islands Classic All-Tournament Team.

Before college, Miller was a standout at Loudoun Valley High School, where he set the school’s scoring record with over 1,700 career points.

He was recognized as a two-time VHSL All-State honoree, received the VHSL 4A Player of the Year award as a junior, and was named to The Washington Post First Team All-Met as a senior.

Additionally, he led his high school team to a state championship in 2017, scoring a game-high 26 points in the final.