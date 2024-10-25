Josh Naylor Siblings: Get to Know Bo and Myles

Josh Naylor, born on June 22, 1997, in Mississauga, Ontario, is a Canadian professional baseball player.

He plays as a first baseman and outfielder for the Cleveland Guardians in Major League Baseball (MLB), having previously played for the San Diego Padres.

Naylor was drafted 12th overall by the Miami Marlins in the 2015 MLB Draft and made his MLB debut in 2019.

He is known for his powerful hitting, notably setting records for multiple home runs in late-game situations.

Siblings

Josh has two younger brothers, Bo and Myles.

His younger brother, Bo Naylor, was born in 1999 and plays as a catcher.

He made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Cleveland Guardians after being drafted in the first round (29th overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Bo has garnered attention for his defensive skills behind the plate as well as his offensive capabilities, and he is seen as a key part of the Guardians’ future.

The youngest brother, Myles, was born in 2004 and plays third base.

He was selected in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics.

Myles gained recognition for his hitting prowess and athleticism during his high school career at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Secondary School in Mississauga, where he was regarded as a top prospect leading up to the draft.

Career

Naylor made his MLB debut on August 24, 2019, with the Padres.

In his debut season, he played in 40 games and hit .249 with 3 home runs and 11 RBIs. His performance demonstrated his potential as a valuable contributor to the team’s offense.

However, it was during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season that he truly began to shine.

Naylor was traded to the Cleveland Guardians (formerly known as the Indians) in July 2020, where he continued to develop his skills.

One of Naylor’s most memorable moments came during the 2020 postseason when he became the first player in MLB history to record a hit in his first five plate appearances of a postseason series.

In the following seasons, Naylor continued to improve. In 2021, he faced some challenges due to injuries but still managed to show flashes of brilliance.

By 2022, he had solidified his place in the Guardians’ lineup, contributing significantly to their offense.

He gained national attention for his remarkable performance on June 25, 2022, when he hit two three-run home runs in the ninth inning or later of a single game against the Chicago White Sox.

This feat set a record for most RBIs (six) late in a game and underscored his ability to deliver in critical situations.

As of the end of the 2023 season, Naylor has accumulated over 500 hits and more than 75 home runs in his MLB career, with a batting average hovering around .263.

His offensive skills are complemented by his versatility; he can play both first base and outfield positions effectively.

In January 2023, Naylor signed a one-year contract worth $3.35 million with the Guardians, reflecting his growing value within the organization and the league at large.

His ongoing development as a player has made him one of the emerging stars in baseball, with fans and analysts alike keeping an eye on his future contributions to the game.

Accolades

Naylor has received several accolades throughout his baseball career, highlighting his achievements both on and off the field.

Most notably, he was awarded the 2023 Tip O’Neill Award, presented by the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, recognizing him as the Canadian player who excelled in individual performance and team contributions while embodying the ideals of baseball.

In 2023, he led Canadian major leaguers in multiple offensive categories, including batting average (.308), RBIs (97), and doubles (31) despite missing over a month due to injury.

Additionally, Naylor was recognized as a Cleveland BBWAA Man of the Year in 2023 for his contributions to the community and his performance on the field.

He also earned a 10th place vote in the American League MVP voting, marking him as one of only 22 Canadians to receive an MVP vote in MLB history.

In his minor league career, Naylor was selected for various honors, including being named a Futures Game Selection and an AFL Rising Star in 2017, showcasing his potential early on.

His consistent performance has established him as a key player for the Cleveland Guardians and a rising star in Major League Baseball.