Yaya DaCosta Siblings: Meet Djassi, Mamadou and Djani

Camara DaCosta Johnson, known as Yaya DaCosta, is an American actress and model born on November 15, 1982.

She gained fame as the runner-up on Cycle 3 of America’s Next Top Model in 2004.

Yaya has appeared in notable TV series like Ugly Betty, Chicago Med, and Our Kind of People, and starred as Whitney Houston in the biopic Whitney.

A graduate of Brown University, she is of African-American, Brazilian, and Nigerian descent and has worked as a doula, advocating for maternal health.

Siblings

Yaya has three siblings, a sister named Djassi and two brothers, Mamadou and Djani.

The DaCosta Johnson family emphasized education and activism, with all siblings attending prestigious schools.

Yaya’s sister Djassi has expressed a deep bond with her, describing her as a “best friend” and highlighting their close-knit family upbringing in New York City.

Career

DaCosta was born in New York City and began her career in the entertainment industry at a young age.

At 11, she started taking acting classes, which laid the foundation for her future endeavors.

In 2004, she gained national attention as a contestant on Cycle 3 of America’s Next Top Model, where she finished as the runner-up.

Her unique look and strong personality made her a fan favorite, and her success on the show opened many doors in modeling and acting.

After America’s Next Top Model, Yaya transitioned into acting, leveraging her modeling experience to secure roles in film and television.

She made her film debut in Take the Lead (2006), where she starred alongside Antonio Banderas in this dance drama, playing a student who learns to express herself through dance.

In 2010, she appeared in the critically acclaimed film The Kids Are All Right, showcasing her ability to perform alongside seasoned actors like Annette Bening and Julianne Moore.

One of her most notable roles came in 2015 when she portrayed the legendary singer Whitney Houston in the biopic Whitney, directed by Angela Bassett.

Her performance was widely praised for capturing Houston’s essence, both vocally and emotionally.

Yaya has also enjoyed a successful television career.

She played Cassandra Foster in the popular soap opera All My Children in 2008, which helped establish her credibility as an actress.

From 2006 to 2010, she appeared as a recurring character, Claire Meade, on Ugly Betty, showcasing her comedic timing and ability to handle dramatic scenes within the show’s ensemble cast.

One of her significant roles was as April Sexton in the medical drama series Chicago Med, which aired from 2015 to 2021.

Her portrayal of a nurse facing various personal and professional challenges made her a fan favorite over the show’s six-season run.

More recently, Yaya starred as Angela Vaughn in Our Kind of People, a drama series based on Lawrence Otis Graham’s book that explores themes of race, class, and family dynamics within affluent African American communities.

Beyond her acting career, Yaya is known for her advocacy work. She has been involved in various initiatives focusing on maternal health and wellness.

Awards and accolades

Yaya has received several nominations throughout her career, highlighting her talent and contributions to film and television.

Notably, she was nominated for a Teen Choice Award in 2006 for Movies – Choice Breakout (Female) for her role in Take the Lead.

In 2008, Yaya earned a nomination from the Black Reel Awards for Best Ensemble for Honeydripper.

Her ensemble cast in The Kids Are All Right garnered nominations at the Gotham Awards and the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in 2010.

Yaya was also nominated for the Black Reel Award for Best Breakthrough Performance in 2011 and again in 2016 for Outstanding Actress, TV Movie or Limited Series for her portrayal of Whitney Houston in Whitney.

Additionally, she received nominations from various critics’ associations, including the Phoenix Film Critics Society and the Washington DC Area Film Critics Association, recognizing her performances across multiple projects.