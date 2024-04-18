Jowie Challenges Death Sentence, Seeks Compensation

Murder convict Joseph Irungu aka Jowie has challenged a death sentence handed down by a High Court in March over the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Jowie says the sentence handed down by Justice Grace Nzioka infringed on his rights.

The convict wants the court to declare that the death penalty is “torture, cruel, inhumane” and “a degrading form of punishment prohibited under Article 25 of the Constitution.”

“A declaration that Section 379(4) of the Criminal Procedure Code is unconstitutional, null and void to the extent that it denies persons sentenced to death the right to bail pending appeal,” reads court documents.

Further, the gospel artiste wants compensation “for infringement of his rights under Articles 27, 28, 29, 48 and 50 of the Constitution of Kenya.”

Justice Nzioka ruled that the horrific murder of Monica Kimani was “intentional.”

“It was not a defensive act. It was not out of provocation. It was planned, intended and executed,” ruled Justice Nzioka.