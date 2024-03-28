fbpx
    Subscribe
    JOBS

    JSC Promotes 39 Judicial Officers To Enhance Clearance Of Case Backlog

    Damaris GatwiriBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    JSC Promotes 39 Judicial Officers To Enhance Clearance Of Case Backlog

    Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has promoted 39 judicial officers to enhance the clearance of case backlogs.

    The 39 were promoted after successful interviews and commissions’ meetings between 14 and 26 March, this year.

    “The promotions will enhance the pecuniary jurisdiction of the magistrates and as a result facilitate clearance of case backlog and improve access to justice,” the commission said.

    Also Read: Judicial Service Commission Announces 91 Vacancies Across Various Positions

    The career progression of the officers is also intended to motivate the workforce.

    Four principal magistrates including Mwangi Agnes Wahito, Lesootia Albert Saitabau, Matsigulu Edgar Kagoni, and Makau Agnes Ndunge were promoted to the rank of senior principal magistrate.

    The commission also promoted 11 senior resident magistrates to principal magistrate.

    Additionally, 24 senior principal magistrates were promoted to chief magistrate.

    JSC also created the position of Registrar, Automation within the Registrars’ establishment in the commission.

    Elizabeth Tanui was appointed to run the new position on 26 March 2024.

    “The Commission congratulates the successful candidates and wishes them well as they serve Kenyans in the new capacity,” the commission stated.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Judicial Service Commission Announces 91 Vacancies Across Various Positions

    JSC Promotes 39 Judicial Officers To Enhance Clearance Of Case Backlog

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X