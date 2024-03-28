JSC Promotes 39 Judicial Officers To Enhance Clearance Of Case Backlog

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has promoted 39 judicial officers to enhance the clearance of case backlogs.

The 39 were promoted after successful interviews and commissions’ meetings between 14 and 26 March, this year.

“The promotions will enhance the pecuniary jurisdiction of the magistrates and as a result facilitate clearance of case backlog and improve access to justice,” the commission said.

Also Read: Judicial Service Commission Announces 91 Vacancies Across Various Positions

The career progression of the officers is also intended to motivate the workforce.

Four principal magistrates including Mwangi Agnes Wahito, Lesootia Albert Saitabau, Matsigulu Edgar Kagoni, and Makau Agnes Ndunge were promoted to the rank of senior principal magistrate.

The commission also promoted 11 senior resident magistrates to principal magistrate.

Additionally, 24 senior principal magistrates were promoted to chief magistrate.

JSC also created the position of Registrar, Automation within the Registrars’ establishment in the commission.

Elizabeth Tanui was appointed to run the new position on 26 March 2024.

“The Commission congratulates the successful candidates and wishes them well as they serve Kenyans in the new capacity,” the commission stated.