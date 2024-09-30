K-Pop Star Suga Fined For Riding Electric Scooter Under The Influence

Suga, a member of the popular South Korean boy band BTS, has been fined for riding an electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol.

The Seoul Western District Court imposed a fine of 15 million won, approximately $11,400, on Suga following his DUI charges under the Road Traffic Act.

The incident occurred in August when Suga was found riding the electric scooter for about 500 meters (around 1,600 feet) after drinking.

Although he did not injure anyone or cause any property damage, riding a scooter under the influence of alcohol is illegal in South Korea.

Suga quickly addressed the situation with an apology posted on Weverse, an online platform for fan interaction.

In his message, he explained: “Last night, I drank while having dinner and rode an electric scooter home. I thought it was a short distance and didn’t realize that you cannot ride a scooter under the influence of alcohol, so I violated the Road Traffic Act.”

He added that he fell while parking the scooter in front of his house, and when nearby police measured his alcohol level, he was fined and had his driver’s license revoked.

In South Korea, a driver’s license is required to operate an electric scooter.

Fans reacted to the news on social media, with many expressing disappointment. Some pointed out that this was Suga’s first update since beginning his military service in September 2023.

One user wrote, “I trusted him and waited for his return, and what I get after the wait is an apology statement. This is not something I can defend. I’m really disappointed.”

Another user explained the cultural significance of the incident, stating: “It may be nothing in your countries, but it is a serious incident in Korea. I don’t think it is right for him to do this when he is an idol representing South Korea.”

Despite the criticism, many fans rallied to support Suga.

One supporter said: “I hope you know that this does not make you a bad person; it makes you human. There are no perfect people in this world.” Another added, “You are so loved by millions of people all around the world. I hope you feel the love and support and let this go into your past as a mistake and keep moving forward.”