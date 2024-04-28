KAA Cordones Off JKIA’s Tower Underpass Over Floods

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has cordoned off the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport’s (JKIA) Tower Avenue Underpass due to floods.

The Authority noted that traffic in and out of JKIA is likely to be heavier than usual.

It adviced travellers to use the main entrance to access and exit the airport until further notice.

“Normal flight operations at the airport are still ongoing, and access to all terminals remains available,” said KAA.

It added: “However, due to the situation, traffic is expected to be heavier than usual. We advise all vehicles to use the main entrance to access and exit the airport until further notice.”

Floods in the region JKIA pic.twitter.com/z3ZetgT36i — ever ruler (@everruler14029) April 27, 2024

The Kenya Meteorology Department has issued a cautionary statement, advising that the ongoing heavy rains are expected to continue until mid-May, urging Kenyans to prepare for potential flooding and mudslides.

Additionally, the National Government has established a response hub overseen by the National Emergency Multi-Agency Response Committee on floods, located at the National Disaster Operations Centre in Nyayo House.

So far 83 people have lost their lives in floods experienced in different parts of the country.

The floods have displaced 24,196 households comprising 131,450 people.

“29 Kenyans have been injured and 19 missing persons have been reported and Nairobi has seen several affected with 32 deaths reported and 16,909 households displaced,” Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said on Saturday.

Mwaura said the heavy downpour has affected all 47 counties with 16 deaths reported in the Rift Valley region, 16 injuries and 780 households displaced.

In Eastern, 11 deaths, 10 injuries and 2,260 household displacements were reported while Nyanza and Western had 6 deaths each, 168 and 1870 household displacements respectively.

Central has recorded 3 deaths and 2 injuries while the Coastal region has reported 2 deaths and 303 household displacements so far.