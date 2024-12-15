Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa Appoints New Cabinets

Kakamega County Governor Fernandes Barasa has made significant changes to his cabinet, effective December 9, 2024.

The changes were announced through a gazette notice dated December 13, 2024.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by Article 179 (2) (b) of the Constitution as read with sections 30 (l) and 31 (ba) of the County Governments Act, 2012, I, Fernandes Barasa, Governor, Kakamega County, appoint the persons named in the first column of the Schedule to be members of the County Executive Committee of the County Government of Kakamega, responsible for the matters respectively specified in the second column of the Schedule with effect from the 9th December, 2024,” the notice reads.

In the notice, Barasa appointed Boniface Okoth to the Public Service and County Administration docket.

Okoth will also serve as the acting minister for Education, Science, and Technology.

Lawrence Angolo has been appointed to oversee Finance, Economic Planning, ICT, e-Government, and Communication in an acting capacity.

Patrick Kundu will take on the role of acting minister for Lands, Housing, Urban Areas, and Physical Planning, while Mophat Mandela has been appointed to the Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperation docket in an acting role.