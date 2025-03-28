Kalonzo Calls For Talks With Ruto And Raila

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has called for discussions with President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, arguing that the two leaders have effectively merged their parties, UDA and ODM, into the government side.

Through a letter to Raila and Ruto, Kalonzo insisted that the ongoing process of reforming the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) must involve meaningful consultations with the opposition to ensure fairness and inclusivity.

“I firmly believe that UDA and ODM, now aligned on one side, should engage in discussions with those of us in the opposition to ensure a balanced and inclusive process,” he said.

He emphasized that the process must adhere to principles of good governance, checks and balances, and sound public policy.

He warned that any deviation from these principles would amount to a unilateral political move serving only the interests of UDA and ODM, eroding public trust in the establishment of the new IEBC.

“I therefore demand that the UDA/ODM Alliance engage in meaningful consultations and concurrence with the opposition to enhance public confidence in the IEBC,” he added.

Kalonzo cautioned that if UDA and ODM proceed with appointing an IEBC chairperson and commissioners without involving the opposition, the process would be viewed as an attempt to establish a partisan electoral body, effectively pre-rigging the next election.

His remarks come as the Selection Panel for the recruitment of the IEBC chairperson and commissioners concluded interviews for the chairperson position on March 26, 2025. The exercise, which began on March 24, saw all 11 shortlisted candidates participate in the interviews.

The panel, led by Dr. Nelson Makanda, is now proceeding with interviews for commissioner positions.