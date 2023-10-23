Kalonzo Wants Case Challenging Bipartisan Talks Thrown Out

The National Dialogue Committee wants a petition challenging its mandate struck out for lack of merit.

Co-chair of the talks committee, Kalonzo Musyoka, in his response says petition is incompetent and speculative.

The petition, the Wiper leader says, is an abuse of court process and the court should not grant any orders sought.

He further contests that the petitioners are merely seeking to disrupt an ongoing parliamentary process and prohibiting parliament from discharging its constitutional mandate.

“It’s misleading for the petitioners to suggest to seek to have the court issue court orders to direct parliament and the Dialogue Committee on its mandate and what it ought to consider or not,” he swears.

The former vice president has also denied wastage of funds allegations.

He argues that no audit has been conducted to back the same.

“Public interests outweigh the petitioner’s private interests and the public interests tilt in favor of the respondents,” he adds.

In the suit filed in September, the petitioners; Issa Elanyi Chamao, Patrick Karani Ekirapa and Paul Ngweywo Kirui, said that there was no public participation in the establishment of the committee.

The trio told the court that the participants are political elite looking to advance their selfish agenda.

They also argued that the process in its entirety was unconstitutional.

