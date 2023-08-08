ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Pulls Out of All Kenyan Cases

The International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan has recused himself from all Kenyan cases at The Hague-based court over a conflict of interest, his office has confirmed.

This following allegation by Azimio that Khan’s recent visit to Kenya was meant to jeopardize their case on police brutality against protesters.

“The prosecutor was in Kenya in a private capacity to receive an honorary degree. Please note that pursuant to Article 42.7 of the Rome Statute, Mr Karim A.A Khan KC in his capacity as the prosecutor of the ICC has recused himself from all Kenyan cases.”

Khan was on Friday, August 4 awarded honorary Doctor of Laws degree by Mount Kenya University for his immense for his promotion of justice and humanity.

He played a role in defending President William Ruto at the ICC over his alleged role in crimes against humanity following the disputed 2007-08 post-election violence.

In the communication from his office, Khan confirmed receipt of the Azimio case at the court and said he has since instituted measures to guard against conflict of interest that may be perceived to arise from his past representation of Kenyan cases at the court.

The clarification came just a day after Azimio claimed Khan’s presence in Kenya was suspected given the status of their case at the court.

“ICC prosecutor Karim Khan’s hosting in Kenya this weekend by Mount Kenya Uni & its founder a friend of his former client William Ruto at a time both the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza regime have written to ICC on the situation in the country, especially the killing spree of unarmed protestors by police is not only suspect but also a blot on the credibility of ICC,” Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua tweeted Sunday.

