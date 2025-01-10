Karua Says She Will Run for President in 2027

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua Friday announced that she intends to run for President come the next General Election slated for 2027.

She in 2022 was the running mate of Raila Odinga in their failed bid to succeed former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

She has since then been active in politics and in checking excesses of the government.

Speaking on Friday during a burial ceremony in Kiandieri, Kirinyaga County, Karua said that she is no longer going to be anyone’s running mate.

“I want to tell my good former Senator Daniel Karaba that I’m beyond any running mate position, I will be going for the top seat come the next election,” she said.

Karua said that she and any other like-minded Kenyans will continue opposing the Kenya Kwanza administration for its failures.

Karua, who has been vocal in calling out the government, noted that the recent wave of abductions were conducted by people believed to be police officers who are – ironically – supposed to protect the people.

She warned the President William Ruto-led government to stop the abductions, noting that the kidnappings, disappearances and extrajudicial killings largely target Kenya’s innocent youth.

“These abductions and killings of our youth is now a worrying trend that must stop forthwith,” Karua stated.

Dozens of youths have been abducted and released after what they termed as torture. Others are missing and all the incidents are linked to their political stand. Some have criticized the government in general leading to their abduction amid protests and confrontations.