KDF Female Soldier Found Dead After Suicide Mission In Kahawa Sukari, Kiambu

A Kenya Defence Forces female soldier was found after a suicide incident in Kahawa Sukari, Kiambu County.

Officials said the body of Precious Mabonga, 24 was on April 24 found hanging on the metal bars of her bathroom.

She was based at the nearby Kahawa Barracks.

She died by suicide by hanging herself using a manila rope that was tied around her neck from the metal bars of the bathroom.

It was discovered that she had previously tried to die by suicide on March 25, 2025 at Kahawa Barracks Military Police but was admitted to Defence Force Memorial Hospital, where she was diagnosed with Recurrent Depressive Disorder.

Teams that visited the scene said antidepressant medicine was recovered.

The body of the deceased was removed to the Defence Force Memorial Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Such cases have been on the rise in the military amid efforts to contain the trend.

Just like police officers, dozens of soldiers have died as a result of suicide or killed many in a trend that is attributed to stress at work.

Officials say police are generally on the receiving end of all community problems.

They are expected to maintain law and order in very difficult situations, besides putting their lives at risk.

Over the years, a spike in deaths in the service has been linked to trauma.

Meanwhile, two cases of suicide were separately reported to police.

The first incident happened in Tigania, Meru County, where Tartisio Kimathi, 32, a resident of Muili village, died by suicide by hanging himself using a sisal rope that was tied around his neck from one of the roof rafters inside his house.

Authorities visited the scene and said suicide note was recovered. The body was removed to the Miathene Hospital Mortuary for a postmortem examination.

In Mogotio, Baringo County one Roseline Kabon Kiptek, 71 who is a resident of Gubereti Location, died by suicide by hanging herself using a scarf that was tied around her neck from one of the metal bars inside her house.

Police officers visited the scene and moved the body to Eldama Ravine Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise.

Police say the trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.