KDF Joins in Distribution of Food to Flood Victims in Wajir

The Kenya Air Force (KAF) joined in efforts to distribute food to those affected by floods in parts of Wajir County.

The personnel joined the Kenya Red Cross and Wajir County government participated in a food distribution exercise.

Most parts of northern Kenya have been badly affected by the floods due to heavy rains. They have been cut from other parts of the country.

The aim of the exercise was to reach out to residents of Wajir who have been affected by the heavy rains that have continued to pour in the region.

The relief food that was distributed to the residents of Dadajibula whose roads were completely cut off by the floods and can only be accessed by air, where the Kenya Air Force aircraft was used to airlift the aid.

Further, the 6th Brigade commander Brigadier Saif Rashid empathised on that the KDF is dedicated to assisting the civil authority when called upon.

This came as at least ten people were killed in torrential rains that have been pounding Mombasa, Tana River, Kwale and Kilifi since last week.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhodah Onyancha revealed that over 10,000 households have been affected.

The death toll is expected to increase as the search and rescue missions go on in the area, officials said.

Three deaths were reported in Mombasa, three in Kwale, three in Kilifi, and two in Tana River, Onyancha said.

Interior Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said among the deceased are two Kenya Revenue Authority staff whose bodies are yet to be retrieved from Ramisi Bridge in Kwale.

He said on Friday morning at around 0730hrs, a vehicle belonging to Kenya Revenue Authority ferrying two passengers was swept away by floods at

Ramisi Bridge in Lungalunga, Kwale County on its way to Mombasa County.

“We have established from Lungalunga One Stop Border Post that the occupants in the Land Cruiser vehicle were Joram Maina, Lungalunga

Border Management Committee Chairperson and David Ng’ang’a.”

“The vehicle has been pulled out from the raging waters and towed to Msambweni Police station without the bodies of the two officers. However,

a multi-agency team led by the Kenya Coast Guard Service is on scene trying to retrieve the bodies,” he said Sunday.

He mourned the deaths so far.

Several homes in parts of Mombasa were destroyed following flooding in the coastal city triggered by ongoing rains in the region.

The most affected counties by the floods are Tana River and Mombasa, where several households have been displaced.

Over 5,000 families have since evacuated In Tana River after the river burst its banks forcing the residents to move to higher grounds.