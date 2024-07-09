Kelly Osbourne, an English singer/songwriter, actress, television personality, author, and clothing designer, has a net worth of $16 million. She gained widespread recognition starring in the MTV reality show “The Osbournes” (2002–2005) with her family. Kelly also served as a panelist and presenter on E!’s “Fashion Police” from 2010 to 2015 and placed third on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” in 2009.

Kelly Osbourne Net Worth $16 Million Date of Birth October 27, 1984 Place of Birth Westminster, London Nationality Brits Profession Singer-Songwriter, Actress, Television Personality, Author, Designer

Early Life

Kelly Michelle Lee Osbourne was born on October 27, 1984, in Westminster, London, England. She is the daughter of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne and music manager/TV host Sharon Osbourne. Kelly has two siblings, Jack and Aimee, as well as two half-siblings, Louis and Jessica. The Osbournes also took in an unofficial brother, Robert Marcato, after his mother’s death. Growing up, Kelly traveled extensively while her father was on tour and attended several private schools in England, including Pipers Corner School.

Kelly Osbourne Career

Kelly’s career began with a cameo in the 2001 documentary “We Sold Our Souls for Rock ‘n Roll.” In 2002, she starred on “The Osbournes” with her family, which won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Program. Kelly released her debut album, “Shut Up,” in 2002, which topped the “Billboard” Heatseekers chart. Although dropped by Epic Records in 2003, she released “Sleeping in the Nothing” on Sanctuary Records in 2005.

Kelly’s acting career includes a role in the ABC teen drama “Life as We Know It” (2004) and hosting the reality series “Project Catwalk” (2007–2008). She has also appeared in stage productions, such as “Chicago” at the Cambridge Theatre in 2007, and lent her voice to various animated projects. In 2009, she competed in “Dancing with the Stars,” finishing in third place. Kelly has also guest-starred on shows like “Drop Dead Diva,” “Are We There Yet?,” and served as a judge on “Project Runway Junior” (2015) and “Australia’s Got Talent” (2016).

Also Read: Keith Sweat Net Worth

In addition to her television and music career, Kelly has ventured into fashion. She created the rock-inspired fashion line Stiletto Killers in 2004. Her memoir, “Fierce,” was published in 2009, followed by “There Is No F*cking Secret: Letters From a Badass Bitch” in 2017.

Personal Life

Kelly has been in several high-profile relationships, including engagements to Matthew Mosshart and Luke Worrall. She has also dated Bert McCracken, lead singer of The Used, and began a relationship with Erik Bragg in August 2020. Kelly has faced personal challenges, including a seizure in 2013 and struggles with drug addiction, for which she sought treatment multiple times. She celebrated two years of sobriety in August 2019 and has since lost 85 pounds.

Kelly is committed to charity work, winning £20,000 for The Prince’s Trust on “The Cube” in 2010 and supporting Cyndi Lauper’s Give a Damn campaign. She also volunteered with the Salvation Army after Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Kelly Osbourne Awards and Nominations

Kelly has won several awards, including Teen Choice Awards for “The Osbournes” and a Behind the Voice Actors Award for “The 7D.” She was named Theatre Actress of the Year by “Glamour” magazine in 2008 and Style Icon at the 2013 Young Hollywood Awards. She has also received nominations from the MTV Video Music Brasil awards and the Sony Radio Academy Awards.

Real Estate

In 2014, Kelly purchased a 2,117 square foot condo in West Hollywood, California, for $4 million, which she later rented out for $19,500 per month. In 2018, she bought a 2,340 square foot Los Feliz home from actress Rooney Mara for $3.575 million.

Kelly Osbourne Net Worth

Kelly Osbourne net worth is $16 million.