    Ken Jeong’s Net Worth And Salary

    Andrew Walyaula
    Ken Jeong, recognized for his dynamic roles in both comedy and drama, boasts a net worth estimated at $14 million. His journey from medical practitioner to Hollywood sensation exemplifies his multifaceted talent and dedication to his craft.

    Date of Birth July 13, 1969
    Place of Birth Detroit, Michigan
    Nationality American
    Profession Actor, Comedian, Physician, Voice Actor, Film Producer

    Early Life

    Born Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong on July 13, 1969, in Detroit, Michigan, to South Korean immigrant parents, Ken’s upbringing was rooted in North Carolina. He pursued academic excellence while engaging in extracurricular activities like Quiz Bowl and orchestra, showcasing his diverse interests from a young age. Despite his passion for drama, Ken prioritized a pre-med major at Duke University, eventually earning his M.D. from the UNC School of Medicine in 1995.

    Ken Jeong Career

    Balancing his medical career with a burgeoning passion for comedy, Ken honed his comedic skills at open mics while completing his residency. His breakthrough came after winning the Big Easy Laff-Off in 1995, catching the attention of NBC executives. Relocating to Los Angeles at their behest, Ken embarked on a journey that melded medicine with entertainment.

    Ken Jeong Movies and TV Shows

    Transitioning from medicine to comedy, Ken Jeong made significant strides with appearances in acclaimed TV shows like “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Office.” His breakout film role in “Knocked Up” catapulted him into the spotlight, leading to memorable performances in blockbuster hits like “The Hangover” series. Known for stealing scenes with his portrayal of Mr. Chow, Ken’s versatile talent has graced both the big and small screens. Appearing on the silver screen also significantly contributed to Ken Jong net worth.

    Beyond acting, Ken Jeong’s entrepreneurial spirit shone through with projects like “Community” and his own creation, “Dr. Ken.” The latter, a medical comedy, showcased Ken’s comedic prowess and garnered critical acclaim during its run from 2015 to 2017.

    Personal Life

    Ken Jeong’s personal life reflects his commitment to family and success. Married to Tran Ho, with whom he shares twin daughters, Ken resides in Calabasas, California. His real estate ventures include notable acquisitions, such as a Tudor-style estate featuring a wine cellar capable of holding 3,000 bottles. Additionally, his Mediterranean property, sold in 2017, underscored his knack for lucrative investments.

