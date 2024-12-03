KeNHA Unveils Training Program For Semi-Skilled Workers In Four Counties

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has unveiled a one-year training program targeting semi-skilled workers in various trades such as electricians, carpenters, mechanics, barbers, hairdressers, automotive engineers, and plumbers.

The initiative, known as the Technical Capacity Development program, is funded by the World Bank and aims to equip unemployed Kenyans with practical skills to boost their employability.

According to a notice published in the government newsletter MyGov on December 3, the program is open to residents of Isiolo, Meru, Wajir, and Garissa counties.

Applicants must possess a valid Kenyan national identity card and meet other requirements based on the courses they intend to pursue.

The training will be conducted at five institutions: Nkabune Technical Training Institute, North Eastern National Polytechnic, Bishop Locati Training Institute, Sensei Institute of Technology, and Meru National Polytechnic. Courses range from tailoring and dressmaking to plant construction mechanics, with varying entry requirements.

For programs examined by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Curriculum Development, Assessment, and Certification Council (TVET CDACC), participants must have KCPE or KCSE qualifications.

However, courses overseen by the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) do not require formal academic qualifications.

KeNHA emphasized that preference will be given to orphans, individuals from single-parent families, and young single parents.

“The aim of this training is to equip participants with the necessary skills to enhance their employability and economic potential in various fields,” reads part of the notice from KeNHA.

Interested applicants can obtain forms from area chief offices or KeNHA regional offices in Isiolo and Garissa. Completed applications must be submitted to KeNHA by 5 p.m. on December 17.

Nkabune Technical Training Institute in Meru will offer courses in electrical and electronics, garment making, food and beverages, plumbing, automotive engineering, and beauty therapy.

North Eastern National Polytechnic in Garissa will provide training in mobile phone repair, carpentry, masonry, electrical installation, welding, fashion design, and computer packages.

Bishop Locati Training Institute in Isiolo will offer motor vehicle mechanics, electrical wiring, tailoring, beauty therapy, and food and beverage courses.

Sensei Institute of Technology will specialize in welding, fabrication, and plant construction mechanics, offering free plant operator training.

Meru National Polytechnic will provide courses in security management, motor vehicle mechanics, carpentry, food and beverages, and computer applications.

