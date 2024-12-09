Kennedy Center Honors Bonnie Raitt, Grateful Dead, And The Apollo Theater In Star-Studded Finale Of Biden’s Term

The Kennedy Center celebrated the contributions of singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt, filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, jazz legend Arturo Sandoval, and rock icons the Grateful Dead during its annual Honors on Sunday.

The historic Apollo Theater in Harlem also received recognition, marking the first time an institution was awarded the prestigious accolade.

President Joe Biden, attending his final Honors ceremony of this term, received a standing ovation from the audience.

Earlier, he lauded artists for their ability to challenge authority and inspire change through their craft. Biden has attended every ceremony during his presidency, unlike former President Donald Trump, who skipped the event throughout his first term.

The evening kicked off with tributes to Raitt, who has won 13 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Julia Louis-Dreyfus introduced heartfelt performances by Dave Matthews, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, and Sheryl Crow, celebrating Raitt’s timeless hits like Angel from Montgomery and I Can’t Make You Love Me.

Jazz virtuoso Arturo Sandoval was honored with a performance of Smile by Chris Botti. Meanwhile, tributes to the Apollo Theater included stories from Dave Chappelle and Queen Latifah, who praised the venue as a launchpad for legendary Black artists like Ella Fitzgerald and James Brown.

Hollywood stars turned out to celebrate Coppola, with Robert De Niro commending his cinematic masterpieces such as The Godfather and Apocalypse Now.

The show concluded with a spirited tribute to the Grateful Dead, featuring performances by Dave Matthews, Maggie Rogers, and Derek Trucks. Band member Mickey Hart described the moment as magical, saying, “The spirit of the music prevails.”

The 2024 Kennedy Center Honors will air on CBS on Dec. 22.

