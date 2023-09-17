Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s Husband Threatens To Kill Cardi B’s Husband

A recent video circulating on social media has brought to light a simmering feud between Kenneth Petty, husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, and Offset from the Migos rap group, who is married to Cardi B.

The video shows Petty seemingly outside a New York City hotel, believed to be where Offset was staying. This public clash has left fans and followers of both rap couples bewildered.

In the video, Kenneth Petty, who has faced accusations of sexual misconduct and is over 40 years old, is seen with a group of individuals.

He can be heard saying, “Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral py! We out here to talk, right? Let’s talk, but you know we ain’t talking, though. Py a** n****, I don’t know who y’all think y’all playing with.”

The exact cause of this heated exchange remains unclear. However, earlier on the same day, Offset had seemingly mocked Petty for being financially unstable as he disembarked from a private jet.

Following the threats exchanged on social media, screenshots of a direct message (DM) exchange between Offset and Petty’s entourage surfaced online.

During the MTV Video Music Awards, Petty’s crew reportedly approached Offset to inquire if there were any issues involving either Nicki Minaj or Kenneth Petty.

The ongoing feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B has persisted for five years and appears far from reaching a resolution.

This tension has extended to their respective partners, Petty and Offset, as evident in the recent exchange.

While the confrontation has been primarily confined to social media videos and DMs, there are growing concerns that it could escalate to physical confrontations.

Previous incidents have shown that when Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are in the same vicinity, the potential for physical altercations looms.

As a result, event organizers have taken stringent precautions to ensure their separation during public gatherings.

Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s spouse, currently faces an arrest warrant issued in Germany in connection with an alleged assault case. The situation remains fluid, and fans are keeping a close watch on developments in this ongoing celebrity feud.

