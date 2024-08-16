Kentucky Lands Top In-State Basketball Recruit Malachi Moreno

Kentucky Wildcats’ head coach Mark Pope secured a major commitment on Friday when Malachi Moreno, a four-star center from Georgetown, Kentucky, announced he would join the Wildcats’ 2025 class. Moreno, ranked No. 36 in his class by ESPN, is the first recruit to commit to Kentucky under Pope, who took over the program in April after leaving BYU.

Standing at 7 feet tall, Moreno is one of the few traditional centers in his class, at a time when many big men are seeking a more “positionless” role.

Moreno is best known for his scoring ability near the basket, his shot-blocking skills, and his dedication to rebounding. His basketball IQ and passing vision also allow him to contribute on the perimeter, making him a versatile player.

Moreno made his commitment official at a packed event at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, where he was surrounded by 1,800 fellow students.

“It’s exciting,” Moreno told ESPN about the announcement.

Coach Pope, a former Kentucky center who helped the Wildcats win the 1996 national title before spending a decade in the NBA, played a significant role in Moreno’s decision.

“I chose Kentucky because of Coach Pope’s playing style,” Moreno said.

“He likes to play through big men and allows them to pass, which is a big part of my game. Since the new staff took over, they’ve been very consistent in recruiting me.”

Moreno also highlighted Kentucky’s legacy of developing big men who have gone on to successful NBA careers, including stars like Anthony Davis, Nerlens Noel, and Willie Cauley-Stein.

He expressed admiration for Kentucky’s campus and passionate fanbase, adding, “Growing up, I dreamed of playing there.”

In addition to his basketball ambitions, Moreno plans to study education at Kentucky with the goal of becoming a teacher.

“My teachers have helped me so much over the years. I want to do that for the next generation,” he said.