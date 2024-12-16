Kenya Airways Resumes Flights To Comoros After Cyclone Suspension

Kenya Airways has resumed flights to Comoros following a temporary suspension caused by Tropical Cyclone Chido, which disrupted operations in the region.

The airline confirmed the resumption in a statement, noting that Comoros’ airport has reopened while the airport in Mayotte remains closed.

“For the safety of our staff and customers, our flights into Mayotte remain suspended until further notice. Flights to Comoros to resume later this evening,” read part of the airline’s update.

Earlier, Kenya Airways had issued warnings about Cyclone Chido, which brought heavy winds and rains to several Indian Ocean countries.

The airline canceled flights to Comoros and Mayotte on December 14, 2024, prioritizing passenger and staff safety amid government alerts of the storm’s impact.

“Tropical Cyclone Chido is expected to hit the islands of Comoros and Mayotte, along with other countries, starting today. Government authorities in these regions have issued alerts regarding the cyclone, which is forecasted to persist until Monday, December 16, 2024,” Kenya Airways announced.

Cyclone Chido, which formed in the Indian Ocean between December 7 and 8, is impacting northern Madagascar, Mayotte, Comoros, and northern Mozambique with destructive winds, torrential rains, and waves reaching up to eight meters. The storm is also causing above-average rainfall in regions such as Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, and northern South Africa.

Kenya Airways extended solidarity to those affected by the cyclone, expressing regret over the inconvenience caused by flight cancellations. Passengers are advised to stay updated via the airline’s website or contact customer service for further details.