Kenya Fined Sh6.5 Million For Security Lapses In CHAN Clash With Morocco

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has been fined Sh6.5 million ($50,000) by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for safety and security breaches during the Harambee Stars’ CHAN 2024 match against Morocco at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

CAF’s Disciplinary Board ruled that FKF failed to meet stadium safety standards and warned that repeated lapses could force Kenya’s national team to play its matches at alternative venues.

“The Disciplinary Board found Kenya guilty and imposed a fine of USD 50,000. Kenya was warned that continued failure to meet CAF safety and security requirements may lead to the relocation of Kenya’s National Team matches to an alternative venue,” CAF said in a statement.

The continental body has directed FKF to tighten security by deploying more personnel within the stadium perimeter and enforcing road closures on match days.

This latest sanction follows an earlier warning and a Sh2.5 million fine for similar incidents during Kenya’s opening match against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on August 3.

CAF has also capped attendance for Kenya’s remaining home games at Kasarani to 27,000 fans — 60 per cent of the venue’s capacity. Entry will be restricted to electronic ticket holders, with thermal paper tickets banned.

The measures come after repeated crowd control failures, including fans forcing entry without tickets, breaches of the perimeter fence, inadequate police intervention, and unsafe conditions inside and outside the stadium.