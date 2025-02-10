Kenya Power invests Sh1 billion to boost power supply in western Kenya 

Kenya Power is investing close to Sh1 billion to expand electricity infrastructure in the Wester Kenya region.

This is part of the Company’s efforts to enhance electricity connectivity and reliability to domestic and industrial consumers in the region.

The investment covers both completed and ongoing projects covering 11 counties namely: Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Siaya, Viniga, Busia, Kericho, Bomet and Kakamega.

Speaking during the just concluded three-day Nyanza International Investment Conference in Kisumu County, Kenya Power’s Managing Director & CEO Joseph Siror said the Company is committed to provide quality and reliable electricity to drive the country’s economic growth.

“Our purpose is to supply adequate and reliable electricity to positively transform lives, as well support trade and manufacturing which play a crucial role in our country’s social-economic development.”

“In this regard, we are investing close to Sh1 billion to construct additional power lines in the Western Kenya region. We believe that these projects will, in a great capacity, improve electricity reliability.” said Siror.

Among the completed projects is the Narok-Bomet 132kV link that is expected to improve power reliability in South Nyanza and Western regions that was set up at a cost of Sh700 million.

The ongoing construction of the Kibos-Miwani-Ahero and Kisian-Luanda 33KV link is expected to improve power reliability and capacity in Kisumu South areas of Ahero, Miani, Awasi, Katito and in Vihiga and Siaya Counties.

The project is being implemented at a cost Sh189 million.

Additionally, the ongoing construction of the 132kV ine from Nahiwa substation to Thur Dibuoro will facilitate evacuation of power from Sondu Mitu to South Nyanza and greatly improve power stability in the region. The project is expected to be completed by June 2025.