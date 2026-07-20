Kenya Re Plans Expansion Into Tanzania and Rwanda

Kenya Reinsurance Corporation (Kenya Re) is set to expand its regional footprint by opening new offices in Tanzania and Rwanda as it strengthens its presence across East Africa.

The state-owned reinsurer has invited bids for the leasing of office space in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Kigali, Rwanda. It is also seeking a consultant to support the establishment of a liaison office in Rwanda.

According to tender notices issued by the corporation, the procurement process is part of its strategy to enhance operations and improve service delivery in the East African region.

The tender for office space in Dar es Salaam will close on August 7, 2026. Similar tenders for office space in Kigali and consultancy services for the Rwanda liaison office are also expected to close in August.

Kenya Re said interested firms can download the tender documents free of charge from its official website and submit their bids before the specified deadlines.

The corporation also directed prospective bidders to submit their registration details through its procurement email to receive any clarifications or addenda that may be issued during the tender process.

It added that all bid prices should be inclusive of applicable taxes and remain valid for 120 days after the tender closing date.

Kenya Re further warned that any attempt to influence the procurement process or provide false information would result in automatic disqualification. It also noted that bids submitted after the deadline would not be considered.

The planned expansion comes as insurers and reinsurers continue to strengthen their regional presence to tap into growing demand for insurance services, infrastructure financing and increased cross-border trade across East Africa.

The new offices are expected to support Kenya Re’s regional growth strategy by bringing its services closer to clients and expanding its operations in key markets within the region.