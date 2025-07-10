Kenya Rises in FIFA Rankings Under Coach Benni McCarthy

Kenya’s national football team, Harambee Stars, has made a positive leap in the latest FIFA world rankings, signaling progress under new head coach Benni McCarthy.

In the rankings released this week, Kenya climbed two places from position 111 to 109. The improvement marks a significant step forward for the team, which has been struggling to gain ground for much of 2025.

The change comes just months after former South African international and football legend Benni McCarthy took over the reins as head coach in March 2025.

Since his appointment, the Harambee Stars have shown steady improvement across four matches. McCarthy’s debut saw Kenya fight back from a 2-0 deficit to draw 3-3 against The Gambia on March 20. This spirited performance was followed by a narrow 2-1 loss to Gabon at the Nyayo Stadium.

During the June international break, the team continued to show promise, drawing 0-0 with Chad before registering their first victory under McCarthy with a 2-1 win in the return leg, also held at the Nyayo Stadium.

FIFA rankings are determined by a formula that considers the importance of matches, the strength of the opponents, and the results achieved. Teams that win matches against higher-ranked opponents earn more points.

Kenya’s recent performance reflects not only improved results but also a renewed sense of determination and tactical discipline under McCarthy’s leadership.

Elsewhere in the region, Tanzania also moved up in the rankings, jumping ahead of countries such as Armenia, Tajikistan, and Comoros to reach position 103. However, Uganda remains the highest-ranked East African nation, sitting at position 88 globally.