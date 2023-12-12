Kenya to Abolish Visa Requirements Starting January 2024

President William Ruto on Tuesday announced his government has decided to abolish visa requirements for all global visitors beginning January 2024.

He said the abolishment lies on the backdrop of embracing globalisation and opening the borders to spur the socio-economic development of the country.

“Beginning January 2024, Kenya will be a visa-free country. It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya,” said Ruto.

He said this during the 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi.

He further stated that to implement this new policy, a digital platform has been developed to ensure that all travellers to Kenya will be identified in advance on an electronic platform.

He added that upon identification, the visitor will obtain an electronic travel authorisation.

“To echo the call of the Turkana people to the world: “Tobong’u Lorre!” a simple message to humanity: Welcome Home!”

Ruto has been championing the realisation of a borderless Africa by advocating for visa-free travel.

This has ruffled feathers among security bosses who feel Kenya is not ready for the move. They feel the move will expose the country to many dangers. Kenya has been a victim of terrorism which continues to be an issue. Fraudsters could also use the move to flock the country which is struggling with many challenges.

Kenya becomes the second country in Africa to open its borders recently.

On November 3, 2023, Rwanda announced visa-free travel for all Africans.

Before waiving visa requirements for all nations, Kenya had recently lifted visa requirements Indonesia nationals.

Ruto announced that Kenya had lifted visa restrictions on Indonesian passport holders after bilateral talks with the Southeast Asian country’s leader Joko Widodo on August 21.