Kenya and Uganda to agree on a deal over fishing at Lake Victoria, Murkomen says

Kenya and Uganda are finalizing a cooperation pact recently signed to resolve the Lake Victoria boundary disputes, which have led to arbitrary arrests and confiscation of fishing gears, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said.

Murkomen was responding to complaints from fishermen over their plight in the hands of Ugandan security personnel manning Lake Victoria in Western and Nyanza regions.

He said some of the charges preferred against the fishermen are actually bribes that are solicited by rogue law-enforcing officers.

Addressing the media in Siaya after a closed-door joint regional and county security team meeting as part of the Jukwaa la Usalama, the CS noted that the matter has persisted and a lasting solution — the implementation of the Joint Cooperation Agreement signed between the two countries — is in the offing.

“President Museveni was in Kenya less than three months ago to sign a joint cooperation agreement. During the meeting, which I attended, it was agreed that mining CS Hassan Joho and his Ugandan counterpart sit together and see how we can jointly benefit from the resources of Lake Victoria,” said the CS.

He recalled the meeting held between President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni to share and manage the resource.

He also announced plans to set up a patrol base in Usenge beach, to work closely with Muhuru Bay and Isebania posts through a multi-agency team led by the Kenya Coast Guard Service.

“We need to enhance the Coast Guard numbers and equipment, and set up a border post for the Coast Guard in Usenge to help with the operations,” he stated.

The CS lauded the good work already done by Coast Guards even with inadequate resources, but warned that suspects who are apprehended must be taken through the legal processes.

He also disclosed that the Government is planning an inter-ministerial meeting and engaging in diplomacy on the matter.

Murkomen further addressed the issue of porous borders that have seen contraband goods smuggled into the country as well as trafficking of drugs and illicit alcohol.

He ordered an intelligence-led crackdown targeting the peddlers and also consumers.

The issue of unregulated mining, according to the CS, is a national security threat besides denying the government revenue.

He called for an intergovernmental engagement bringing together relevant ministries and the county governments to agree on the licensing and enforcement.

He further raised concerns on the emergence of political gangs and goons and ordered a crackdown.