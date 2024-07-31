Kenya Women’s Volleyball Team Beaten by Poland 3-0 at 2024 Paris Olympics

The Kenyan women’s volleyball team’s hopes of securing their first-ever Olympic victory were dashed on Wednesday night when they fell 3-0 to Poland in their second match of the Paris Games.

Poland, the two-time European champions, dominated with set scores of 25-14, 25-17, and 25-15, claiming their second win of the tournament. Despite the loss, the Malkia Strikers demonstrated significant resilience and bravery throughout the match.

Coach Japheth Munala’s side began the game strongly, staying competitive in the first set until Poland surged to a 14-6 lead. A timeout from Munala did little to halt Poland’s momentum, as they extended their advantage to 19-9 before closing out the set in about 18 minutes.

The second set mirrored the first, with Kenya initially keeping pace at 5-5 before Poland pulled ahead to 12-6. Another timeout by Munala gave the Strikers a brief boost, allowing them to score 11 more points. However, Poland maintained their superiority to secure the set.

In the final set, Poland quickly established a 7-1 lead, prompting Munala to call a timeout. Kenya responded with a brief rally, reducing the score to 8-6, but Poland regained control and extended their lead to 19-11. Despite another timeout by the Strikers, Poland sealed the match.

Pamela Adhiambo and Veronicah Oluoch of Kenya Pipeline were standout performers, contributing 15 and 13 points, respectively. The Malkia Strikers will have one final chance to secure their first Olympic win when they face Japan on Saturday morning.