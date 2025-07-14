Kenyan Star Aldrine Kibet Joins Spanish Side Celta Vigo In €6 Million Deal

Kenya’s rising football star Aldrine Kibet has officially joined Spanish La Liga club Celta Vigo in a €6 million transfer, marking a major breakthrough in his promising career.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris celebrated the news on her X page, calling it a huge achievement for the 18-year-old midfielder.

“Kenyan wonderkid Aldrine Kibet has completed a €6 million transfer to Spanish La Liga side Celta Vigo. The 18-year-old U20 star’s move marks a major milestone in his football journey; elevating him from local hero to a rising force on the global stage,” she wrote.

Born on June 13, 2006, Kibet—also known as “Alvine”—first made headlines during the 2023 Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) Games in Kakamega. Playing for St. Anthony’s Boys, Kitale, he scored 25 goals and provided 27 assists, helping his team win the national title and earning the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.

He went on to win the LG/SJAK Sports Personality of the Month in September 2023 and received a grand send-off from his village ahead of his move to Spain.

In late 2023, Kibet joined Nàstic Sports Academy in Tarragona, Spain, on a scholarship. There, he adapted quickly to the European football system, improving his skills through advanced training, gym sessions, and tactical coaching. He has since developed into a versatile player, capable of playing across midfield and attack—from positions 6 to 9.

Kibet continued to shine in international tournaments. He scored 4 goals in 5 matches during the CECAFA U20 Championship in October 2024, helping Kenya reach the semifinals.

In May 2024, he was named Most Valuable Player and top scorer at the Valladolid International Cup in Madrid after scoring 6 goals and registering 3 assists—including a hat-trick against AC Milan’s youth team.

His performances attracted interest from major clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, the latter being his dream destination. “I want to play for Barcelona someday,” he once stated.

The transfer to Celta Vigo will see Kibet join the club’s youth or reserve side as he begins his professional journey in European football. His name now appears on the official club list, confirming his move.