Kenyans Laud Uasin Gishu Student for Lecturing Politicians Over Finland Scholarship Scam

Uasin Gishu County leadership was on the receiving end on Monday during a meeting with parents and students over the Finland education programme.

Those present included; Governor Jonathan Bii, deputy governor John Barorot and Senator Jackson Mandago.

One female student caught the attention of social media users for speaking truth to power.

She told the leaders present about how their children are studying abroad as they (Finland scholarship beneficiaries) languish in poverty back at home.

In an emotional address doing rounds on social media, the lady said a few of her colleagues were suffering with depression.

“You are very mean with the truth, you keep lying, you smile at us, with a very smooth tongue and a very soft face that looks like it’s very innocent, but you keep on lying and lying,” she said.

She also put the politicians on the spot for arriving late for the meeting yet the elderly had been kept waiting since morning.

This girl addressing Mandago, Barorot and Chelilim on the Finland scam is the reason Gen Z make me happy.

They have no chills. I would want my children to question anything that doesn't feel right. She is very respectful too.pic.twitter.com/KDD0JL5pGh — Eng. Nyasikera (@Arap_Nyasikera) August 8, 2023

Kenyans on X have lauded the student for telling the leaders the truth.

They said:

“This girl addressing Mandago, Barorot and Chelilim on the Finland scam is the reason Gen Z make me happy. They have no chills. I would want my children to question anything that doesn’t feel right. She is very respectful too,” said Arap Nyasikera.

“She told Mandago on his face and I love it,” said Miller G.

Gabriel Oguda wrote: “Uasin Gishu hustlers have told Senator Jackson Mandago that he’s just another snake oil salesman who learnt from the best. Tears in my eyes.”

Abuga Makori said: “We need such BOLD and COURAGEOUS young people. This girl had guts to lecture likes of Jackson Mandago and Uasin Gishu politicians over fraudulent Finland “air lift programme”. President William Ruto should reprimand these thieves led by Mandago, compel them to refund poor parents.”

Last week, Mandago was grilled by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives over the scholarship programme.

Bii previously distanced himself from blame calling for Mandago to come out clean in the scandal in which millions of students’ money was allegedly misappropriated.

But Mandago refuted allegations levelled against him while asking Bii to take responsibility as the leader of the county.

The lawmaker said that when he left office after last year’s election, he handed over all the duties and performance of the county and entrusted it to his successor Bii.

“I am responsible for all my errors of commission and omission. I cannot run away from a program I initiated,” he stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...