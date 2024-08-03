Kenya Women’s 3000m steeplechase at the Paris Olympics kicks off on Sunday, August 4, at 11:05 a.m

The women’s 3000m steeplechase at the Paris Olympics kicks off on Sunday, August 4, at 11:05 a.m. East African Time, with three Kenyan athletes poised to make history. World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech, Commonwealth Games champion Jackline Chepkoech, and world bronze medallist Faith Cherotich will be competing to secure Kenya’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in this event.

While Kenyan men have dominated the steeplechase, the women’s team has yet to claim the top prize. The Paris Games present a prime opportunity for these athletes to make their mark on the global stage.

Chepkoech has had a standout season, beginning with a silver medal at the World Indoor Championships in the 3000m race and followed by a medal at the African Games. She also competed in several Diamond League meetings and aims to improve upon her fourth-place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics and seventh place at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Jackline Chepkoech is making her Olympic debut in Paris. After a challenging performance at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, she seeks to replicate her strong showing from the Kenyan Olympic trials, where she finished third. Her return to form could establish her as one of the world’s leading steeplechasers.

At just 19, Faith Cherotich is the youngest competitor and is expected to be a strong contender. After winning bronze at the 2023 World Championships and topping the Kenyan Olympic trials, she is set to extend her impressive streak onto the Olympic stage.

Kenya faces formidable competition, including Kenyan-born Bahraini Winfred Yavi, who has previously thwarted the Kenyan trio’s gold ambitions at the World Championships and Diamond League finals. Additionally, Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai, the defending champion, will be vying for her second Olympic medal and aiming to challenge the Kenyan hopes.