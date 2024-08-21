Kenya’s First Attorney General Dorcas Oduor Takes Office, Promises Reforms

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin B. Muturi Wednesday officially handed over the reins to Kenya’s first female Attorney General, Dorcas Oduor, during a ceremony at Sheria House.

Oduor outlined a series of transformative initiatives aimed at modernizing the department.

Key among her announcements was the digitization of the Probate and Administration Department.

“We have already begun digitizing our records,” Oduor stated. “In two weeks’, time, all records will be archived digitally, making them easily accessible to all Kenyans. Following this, our next focus will be on digitizing marriage records to streamline public access further.”

Oduor also extended a warm invitation to Emeritus Attorney General Muturi, welcoming him as the inaugural guest of the newly established Sheria Space.

This initiative aims to foster legal discourse and community engagement.

Oduor urged all Heads of Departments (HODs) to actively participate in the upcoming Open Days, starting every Saturday.

These sessions are designed to provide free legal aid in collaboration with the Department of Public Trustees to address and resolve the backlog within the State Law Department.

Muturi expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing reforms.

“When I first took office, my primary goal was to enhance the office of the Attorney General and relocate State Counsel officers to Pension Towers. We needed a modern, robust management system, and I am confident that under AG Oduor’s leadership, we will achieve this.”

Muturi also highlighted the critical role of civil litigation teams, praising their contributions while urging continued support and appreciation for staff members who have dedicated years of service.

“The work done by our civil litigation teams often goes unreported, yet their impact is substantial. They are the unsung heroes of our legal system.”

The ceremony underscored a shared commitment to advancing Kenya’s legal framework and ensuring efficient delivery of justice.

Oduor and Muturi’s collaborative efforts mark a pivotal moment in the ongoing evolution of Kenya’s legal institutions.

Muturi praised the significant strides made within the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) during his tenure, emphasizing the importance of continued reform under AG Oduor’s leadership.

“From my first day in office, I recognized the need for the OAG to be improved. One of the most critical changes was relocating the State Counsel officers to Pension Towers, ensuring they operate in a conducive and efficient environment,” stated Muturi.

“We needed a modern and robust management system, and from my engagement with the incumbent AG, I am confident that she will ensure this system is put in place.”

Muturi highlighted his efforts to delink the OAG from other governmental functions, aiming to enhance the efficiency and delivery of services within the State Law Department.

“The delinking of the OAG was essential to change the way the State Law Department handles matters. We must prioritize efficiency and delivery, and I’m proud to have been part of this transformative process,” he added.

He also underscored the importance of supporting the State Law Office to ensure the government is adequately prepared to win cases.

“Proper preparation is required for the Government to win cases, and the State Law Office needs the necessary support to achieve this. I am glad that it’s my friend Dorcas Oduor who is taking over this critical role.”

Muturi further addressed the need for State Counsels to appear in court and for all ministries or parastatals that have been taken to court to have proper legal representation. He commended the efforts of the Civil Litigation Department, acknowledging their crucial yet often unrecognized role in saving the government from significant losses.

“What the civil litigation team has done can never be fully reported, but what they have saved the government is huge. They are the unsung heroes that will never be reported by the media,” he said.

Muturi urged the new leadership to appreciate staff who have stagnated in one position for over a year or more.

“I want to urge you to appreciate the staff that have stagnated in one position for over a year or so. These individuals have shown dedication and resilience, and their contributions should not go unnoticed.”

Muturi also acknowledged the critical role that AG Oduor played behind the scenes in his efforts to delink the OAG.

“I consulted the incumbent AG on what to do and how to go about the delinking process. It was a surprise that even President Ruto, on the day of the launch of the Law reform, ensured we secured a budget to make this delinking a reality. I want to applaud all of you for the support in making this happen,” he concluded.

As Kenya’s first female Attorney General, Oduor is expected to continue the momentum of reform and modernization within the OAG, further strengthening the country’s legal framework.